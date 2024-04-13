Angela Rayner says it's a 'storm in a teacup', says shadow minister





In her statement on Friday evening, Ms Rayner said: If I committed a criminal offence, I would of course do the right thing and resign. She added, referring to her calls for Mr Johnson to leave Number 10: I make no apologies for holding Tory ministers to account in the past. In fact, the public would rightly expect me to do so as Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

But Mr McMahon insisted the two situations were chalk and cheese. “There aren't many Conservative MPs, in fact I can't think of anyone, who welcome a police investigation because we want to draw a line and move on,” he told Sky News. There aren't many Conservative MPs who say that if wrongdoing is discovered they will take appropriate action and step aside. You don't hear conservatives say that, and that's why it's chalk and cheese. The Crown Prosecution Service says it is a criminal offense to give false information on electoral rolls and the prosecution of major offenses would normally be in the public interest. But he adds: Prosecutions for other offenses may not be in the public interest in situations [such as] a genuine error or misunderstanding or the infringement being of a technical nature. This means Ms Rayner could have broken the rules but not face a charge. It could also mean she would not have to resign if she reached an agreement with HMRC to pay more tax. Timeless election allegations Scott Wortley, a law professor at the University of Edinburgh, said any prosecution should have been launched within a year of the offense being committed. Giving false information is an offense under section 13D of the Representation of the People Act 1983. However, the law imposes a one-year time limit for initiating any prosecution. The law allows for an extension of the deadline in exceptional circumstances, with the authorization of the magistrate. But this only extends the deadline by one year. Mr Wortley told the Financial Times it was completely unnecessary for police to say they were investigating a potential offense in these circumstances. It just seems like a waste of police time and resources, he said.

