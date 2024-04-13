Politics
Sunak urged to block Braverman from speaking alongside far-right at Brussels convention | Suella Braverman
Rishi Sunak is being urged to stop his former interior minister from attending a right-wing convention of figures under investigation for extremism, the latest sign of his waning control over his party.
Suella Braverman, who has been a key plotter against the Prime Minister since leaving cabinet, is expected to be one of the keynote speakers at the conference. National Conference on Conservatism (NatCon) in Brussels this week.
Controversial figures from the populist right from around the world will also be present at the gathering. They include Viktor Orbn, the Hungarian prime minister and a key ally of Russian President Vladamir Putin. In 2020, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski was reprimanded under the Conservative leadership of Boris Johnson for attending the NatCon event in Rome, where Orbn was also a speaker.
Others expected to take the stage this year include Hans-Georg Maaen, the former head of Germany's intelligence service who revealed last year that he was under investigation by the Office for Protection of the Constitution for suspicion of right-wing extremism. Maaen was forced from office in 2018 after appearing to question the authenticity of a video showing far-right violence at a festival. He has since written an article comparing migrants with cancer.
Speakers also include Rod Dreher, an American writer who claimed that the Christchurch mosque shooter who killed 51 people in 2019 had legitimate and realistic concerns about the decline in the number of ethnic Europeans; Ryszard Legutko, a Polish politician who said he didn't understand why anyone should want to be proud of being gay; and Uzay Bulut, a Turkish political analyst, who said London appears to be a striking case of the Islamization of a major Western capital through mass migration.
No action has yet been taken against Braverman regarding his presence. She left the government in November after clashes with Number 10, after suggesting that being homeless was a lifestyle choice and writing an article critical of the police, without first being authorized by Downing Street.
When Kawczynski attended a similar event, the party did not withdraw its whip, but formally warned him that his participation was not acceptable, especially in light of the opinions of some of the participants, which we totally condemn, and that it is expected to conform to higher standards.
In a letter to Sunak, Labour's shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth called on the prime minister to act before a British politician speaks alongside figures with damaging, divisive and offensive views.
But yesterday the conference appeared to be at risk of being canceled after the host venue withdrew, citing security threats following protests by a Belgian anti-fascist group. A spokesperson for the event said there would be a new venue, but this has not yet been confirmed. Frank Furedi, executive director of one of the organizers, the Hungarian government-backed think tank MCC Brussels, said: What has happened in recent days represents nothing less than a crisis of freedom of speech. expression and political expression for all. Europe.
It is an absolute tragedy that cancel culture has been welcomed into Brussels, into the very heart of the European Union. Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, should be concerned about what is happening here.
The former British Home Secretary, someone you named, plans to stand with the global far right in Brussels, he wrote. The prospect of a senior Conservative politician belittling the great office she held and the country she represents shows how far Churchill's great party has fallen under your watch.
Last month you admitted that extremist groups were seeking to tear us apart [the UK] apart from an unprecedented speech outside Downing Street, accusing both Islamist and far-right groups of spreading a poison, that poison is extremism.
Today, by giving oxygen to these dangerous and divisive individuals, Suella Braverman legitimizes far-right fringe elements who threaten our cohesion and our democracy. You must have the courage of your convictions and stop it from coming.
We deeply regret that Edificio, which manages the Concert Noble where the conference is supposed to take place, tolerates such an event on its premises, said Camille, an activist with the Belgian Anti-Fascist Coordination (CAB), who did not give her name. of family, in an interview with the Brussels timetable.
They claim to respect the values of respect and sustainability and make this precious cultural heritage accessible to the public, while receiving more than 100,000 euros of public money. Then they allow a dictator like Viktor Orbn to gain influence.
Frank Furedi, executive director of the think tank MCC Brussels, a branch of Budapest's Orbn-backed Mathias Corvinus Collegium and a partner of the event, warned Brussels authorities not to give in to pressure from left-wing extremists intolerant and prejudiced.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/13/suella-braverman-brussels-convention-viktor-orban
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump to juggle court appearances and campaign trail as secret trial begins
- President Erdogan sends letter to Pope regarding Gaza crisis
- Sunak urged to block Braverman from speaking alongside far-right at Brussels convention | Suella Braverman
- President Joko Widodo buys fruits and vegetables, what do traders say at Berastagi fruit market?
- Meet Britain's first black female Michelin-starred chef
- Former US ambassador and NSC official admits acting as secret agent for Cuba, learns fate: DOJ
- Report: March Active Listings Show Increase Over Last Year
- Musical based on reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to debut in Nashville
- Faced with possible news fee payments, Google removes links to California news sites for some users
- Raquel Lee Bolleau Says She's Done With Hollywood After 'Quiet on Set'
- Ohio State football loan live stream 2024, TV channel, watch online, start time, follow storylines
- Crisis-hit fast-delivery giant Getil talks preparing major “make-or-break” restructuring plan — Retail Technology Innovation Hub