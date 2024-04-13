Sunak urged to block Braverman from speaking alongside far-right at Brussels convention | Suella Braverman

Rishi Sunak is being urged to stop his former interior minister from attending a right-wing convention of figures under investigation for extremism, the latest sign of his waning control over his party.

Suella Braverman, who has been a key plotter against the Prime Minister since leaving cabinet, is expected to be one of the keynote speakers at the conference. National Conference on Conservatism (NatCon) in Brussels this week.

Controversial figures from the populist right from around the world will also be present at the gathering. They include Viktor Orbn, the Hungarian prime minister and a key ally of Russian President Vladamir Putin. In 2020, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski was reprimanded under the Conservative leadership of Boris Johnson for attending the NatCon event in Rome, where Orbn was also a speaker.

Others expected to take the stage this year include Hans-Georg Maaen, the former head of Germany's intelligence service who revealed last year that he was under investigation by the Office for Protection of the Constitution for suspicion of right-wing extremism. Maaen was forced from office in 2018 after appearing to question the authenticity of a video showing far-right violence at a festival. He has since written an article comparing migrants with cancer.

Speakers also include Rod Dreher, an American writer who claimed that the Christchurch mosque shooter who killed 51 people in 2019 had legitimate and realistic concerns about the decline in the number of ethnic Europeans; Ryszard Legutko, a Polish politician who said he didn't understand why anyone should want to be proud of being gay; and Uzay Bulut, a Turkish political analyst, who said London appears to be a striking case of the Islamization of a major Western capital through mass migration.

No action has yet been taken against Braverman regarding his presence. She left the government in November after clashes with Number 10, after suggesting that being homeless was a lifestyle choice and writing an article critical of the police, without first being authorized by Downing Street.

When Kawczynski attended a similar event, the party did not withdraw its whip, but formally warned him that his participation was not acceptable, especially in light of the opinions of some of the participants, which we totally condemn, and that it is expected to conform to higher standards.

In a letter to Sunak, Labour's shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth called on the prime minister to act before a British politician speaks alongside figures with damaging, divisive and offensive views.

But yesterday the conference appeared to be at risk of being canceled after the host venue withdrew, citing security threats following protests by a Belgian anti-fascist group. A spokesperson for the event said there would be a new venue, but this has not yet been confirmed. Frank Furedi, executive director of one of the organizers, the Hungarian government-backed think tank MCC Brussels, said: What has happened in recent days represents nothing less than a crisis of freedom of speech. expression and political expression for all. Europe.

It is an absolute tragedy that cancel culture has been welcomed into Brussels, into the very heart of the European Union. Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, should be concerned about what is happening here.

The former British Home Secretary, someone you named, plans to stand with the global far right in Brussels, he wrote. The prospect of a senior Conservative politician belittling the great office she held and the country she represents shows how far Churchill's great party has fallen under your watch.

Last month you admitted that extremist groups were seeking to tear us apart [the UK] apart from an unprecedented speech outside Downing Street, accusing both Islamist and far-right groups of spreading a poison, that poison is extremism.

Today, by giving oxygen to these dangerous and divisive individuals, Suella Braverman legitimizes far-right fringe elements who threaten our cohesion and our democracy. You must have the courage of your convictions and stop it from coming.

We deeply regret that Edificio, which manages the Concert Noble where the conference is supposed to take place, tolerates such an event on its premises, said Camille, an activist with the Belgian Anti-Fascist Coordination (CAB), who did not give her name. of family, in an interview with the Brussels timetable.

They claim to respect the values ​​of respect and sustainability and make this precious cultural heritage accessible to the public, while receiving more than 100,000 euros of public money. Then they allow a dictator like Viktor Orbn to gain influence.

Frank Furedi, executive director of the think tank MCC Brussels, a branch of Budapest's Orbn-backed Mathias Corvinus Collegium and a partner of the event, warned Brussels authorities not to give in to pressure from left-wing extremists intolerant and prejudiced.