Trump to juggle court appearances and campaign trail as secret trial begins

Former President Donald Trump's appearance Monday at a New York courthouse for jury selection in his hush money criminal trial will kick off a week of juggling between the courtroom and the campaign, during a crucial period for his candidacy in the general elections.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee must be present in court at all times, every day of the week except Wednesdays according to the schedule set by the court. Trump's team is working to circumvent the limitations so he can continue to interact with voters and donors.

Since launching his third presidential campaign in late 2022, the former president has rarely held campaign events more than two days a week. However, with Trump's days away limited to Wednesdays and weekends, his flexibility to travel to fundraise and campaign at his own discretion will be severely curtailed, something he and his team have lamented.

A glimpse of that balance begins this weekend. Trump is expected to travel to New York after a campaign rally and donor event in Pennsylvania on Saturday to be briefed by members of his legal team on Sunday on court protocol and messaging, sources familiar with his plans told CNN .

Trump's team believes media coverage of the trial will keep the former president in the spotlight, despite limited access to federal courthouse cameras and no video coverage of the trial itself. As he did during his previous fraud trial, Trump will seek to ensure he remains at the forefront.

The former president is expected to address cameras as he enters and exits the courtroom and is also likely to deliver remarks on camera at his Trump Tower residence following his court appearances. Trump's advisers warn that these remarks will be determined by his whim on any given day, as most things concern the former president. The location was chosen for convenience, as Trump is expected to stay at Trump Tower during the trial.

Every time the president appears in court, all the attention is on him and the message he is sending, a campaign official said.

Some Trump advisers say his presence in court throughout the trial will continue to benefit him, even as it has kept him off the campaign trail.

[The court appearances]certainly helped to galvanize much of the debate. His appearance in court helps send messages, raise money and get people to vote and volunteer for us, a Trump adviser told CNN.

Others privately acknowledge that they are entering uncharted territory and that what worked in a Republican primary won't necessarily work with hesitant or critical independent voters.

There are still concerns about Trump fatigue, a senior adviser said.

In addition to using his court appearances, Trump will get his message across with in-person and virtual events on court days, the campaign official said.

The Trump campaign also says it would still be able to maximize his time untethered from the courtroom, pointing to the former president's social media reach and suggesting that Trump would hold events in the New York area.

Yes, we will campaign on Wednesdays and weekends, but it is not limited to that. “We have the best candidate ever, a great plane, the greatest political social media reach in history, and there are lots of things we can do in or near New York,” said another Trump campaign official at CNN.

However, next week, Trump will participate in jury selection on Monday and Tuesday, with nothing on his schedule on Wednesday, before returning to the courtroom on Thursday. His next scheduled campaign appearance after jury selection begins is April 20, when he is expected to appear. go to North Carolina for a campaign event and fundraiser.

Trump has also previously discussed a possible campaign rally in New York, suggesting in a February interview with Fox News that he might hold such an event in the South Bronx or at Madison Square Garden. Trump has repeatedly said his campaign will give New York a major blow despite the state being a Democratic stronghold, which he lost by 23 points to Joe Biden in 2020. Democratic presidential candidates carry the Empire State since 1988, but Trump has argued that the recent influx of migrants into the state could push more New Yorkers to vote for him in November.

Despite this public optimism, the political history of the state, and particularly New York City, led Trump to declaim, publicly and privately, that he could not get a fair jury in New York , a theory that will be put to the test over the coming weeks. as his lawyers question hundreds of potential jurors to finally hear the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Manhattan voted overwhelmingly for Biden in 2020. And while Trump has been complaining about the potential makeup of the jury for months, this was only a week before the trial was scheduled to start, in what was widely seen as another last-ditch effort to postpone the matter. Trump's lawyers asked the court for a change of venue based on this argument. A New York appeals court rejected the petition.

However, given the high-profile nature of the case and the political polarization around the former president, the Manhattan District Attorneys' Office and Trump's legal team recognized the importance of the court selection process. jury and expressed concern that jurors might not be honest when answering a wide range of questions. These questions include where they get their news from, whether they have ever attended a rally for the former president or whether they have had affiliations with groups such as the Proud Boys or with the QAnon movement, according to a questionnaire of the jury published Monday.

A source close to Trump argued that there was concern that some potential jurors had ulterior motives for wanting to participate in the former president's trial.

Some may want a book deal or the influence that comes with it, the source said.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a CNN legal analyst and former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said Trump's lawyers will look for jurors who sympathize with the former president, of course, but also people who appear to be thinkers independent, ready to introduce themselves. alone and leave a jury hanging. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction

If you're Trump, you'd like an acquittal, but if you can't get an acquittal, you'd want them to hang, because then there won't be a conviction before the election, Agnifilo said. You would want someone who is strong enough to resist and someone who is an independent thinker, who won't follow the group.

