PM Modi and BJP to release their manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 tomorrow: what to expect?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release its manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, April 14. The manifesto will be released at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported.

Lok Sabha elections will be held this year across the country. Voting will begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

What to expect in the BJP manifesto?

The BJP's agenda is expected to focus on development in different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly stated that there are only four “castes” according to him: youth, women, farmers and the poor. Keeping this in mind, several measures aimed at improving these four sections of society will be among the highlights of the BJP's election promises.

The Prime Minister and other senior BJP leaders expressed their aim of making India a developed country by 2047. Prime Minister Modi said he would help India carve out a place in the top 3 of the world's economies.

According to ET's report, the BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including over 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

Meanwhile, BJP sources told the Economic times that the party commits to keeping only achievable promises. “The theme of the manifesto will be 'The Modi Guarantee: Developed India 2047', with emphasis on cultural nationalism,” the report added.

Earlier, a Business Standard reported cited sources that the BJP is likely to include a promise of multiple high-speed rail corridors or bullet trains in the Lok Sabha 2024 manifesto. “The party is considering including several HSR projects as a key promise for the next five years,” he adds.

Among other guarantees promised by the BJP, A is that “all Indians in difficulty abroad will return safely”.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh which met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party launched several exercises, including sending vans across the country and campaigns on social networks, to solicit suggestions from the population.

Earlier in April, the Congress, the BJP's main rival, released its election manifesto “Nyay patra” for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The overall theme of the Congress manifesto is “work, wealth and welfare “. In its manifesto, the Congress mentioned 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay'.

Published: April 13, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

