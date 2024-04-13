Why is Donald Trump on trial for the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels? | Donald Trump





Back when candidate Donald Trump was just beginning to fill stadiums across the United States with loyal crowds, he held a fateful meeting that would set the stage for the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president, which will begin Monday.

At that August 2015 meeting, Trump spoke with David Pecker, then CEO of American Media, the parent company of the National Enquirer tabloid. Pecker told Trump that he could be the eyes and ears of Trump's presidential campaign, listening for the salacious stories people were telling about him. Prosecutors would later characterize this strategy as a catch-and-kill scheme.

As Trump's campaign began to gain momentum, Pecker learned of an adult film actor who said he had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, the year after he married Melania, and who was ready to go public with his story.

With the help of his former fixer Michael Cohen, Trump allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about her story. After Trump became president, prosecutors say, he began reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he would record in his financial records as legal fees for Cohen.

These payments could land Trump in prison. Prosecutors say Trump broke the law by falsifying these business records to hide illegal payments and protect his chances in the presidential election.

The former president faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges last April. The charges carry a maximum of four years in prison.

This accusation, it can be said, is the bread and butter of our white-collar work, Alvin Bragg said in April 2023 after announcing the accusations. The prosecutor said his office has indicted hundreds of people who violated federal bank secrecy, sex crimes and tax evasion laws by accusing them of falsifying business records.

Trump's case is one with allegations like so many of our white-collar cases, allegations that someone lied over and over again to protect his interests and evade the laws to which we are all held accountable, Bragg said .

Jury selection for the Manhattan trial begins Monday. Juan Merchan, the judge in the case, said he expects the trial to last about six weeks.

The trial will be Trump's third in the past year. Trump was fined $450 million for inflating the value of his assets in financial statements during his fraud trial in New York, and he was fined an additional $83.3 million for defamation against the writer E Jean Carroll. Both cases were civil trials that did not expose Trump, who is appealing both cases, to prison time.

Braggs' case is the first of four criminal cases against him to reach court. Trump faces a criminal case in Florida for alleged mishandling of classified documents, a case in Washington DC for the January 6 insurrection and a third in Georgia for attempts to overturn the 2020 election. It is unclear when the Florida and Georgia cases go to trial, while the Supreme Court considers the presidential immunity arguments in its case in Washington.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office spent years circling Trump while investigating the secret payments. The DA's office first subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to Daniels' payment in 2019. The investigation continued when Bragg became district attorney in 2022.

Although the investigation appeared to be drifting after years of silence, investigators began presenting evidence in January 2023 to a grand jury that ultimately indicted Trump in March 2023.

A clear narrative about the payments only came to light after the indictment was released. Although the payments had already been reported, Trump's role in the process was relatively ambiguous.

During the trial, prosecutors will try to convince the jury that Trump was seeking to influence the election. The lawyers will have to prove that Trump was trying to cover up criminal activity when he repaid Cohen in 2017. Their strategy focuses on the $130,000 in payments Trump made to Daniels, through Cohen.

In court documents, prosecutors note, as pressure mounts and the election approaches, Trump appears desperate to silence Daniels. Cohen paid her on October 26, 2016, just 11 days before Election Day.

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels, but he confirmed in 2018 that he and Cohen made the payment to end the false and extortion accusations. Until then, Trump had refused the payments.

In court filings, prosecutors also highlight two other alleged incidents of secret payments, both made by American Media, the parent company of National Enquirers, rather than by Trump himself.

The first was a former doorman at Trump Tower, who tried to make it appear that Trump had had a child out of wedlock with a housekeeper. The second was a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who said she began an affair with Trump in 2006.

American Media facilitated the payment of $30,000 to the doorman and $150,000 to McDougal. The Gatekeeper, whose story was ultimately discredited, and McDougal agreed that American Media would have exclusive rights to their stories in exchange for payment, essentially giving the company the power to cancel them.

Although Trump and his associates had discussions about reimbursing American Media for the payment to McDougal, the company backed out of a reimbursement agreement.

Shortly after Trump won the election, he had a private meeting with Pecker in Trump Tower. He invited Pecker to the inauguration and the White House in the summer of 2017 as thanks for his help during the campaign.

Although prosecutors have not released the official list of witnesses they will call to the stand during the trial, many key figures in the case testified before the grand jury last year, including Pecker and Cohen. Both are expected to testify alongside Daniels, McDougal and those who were part of Trump's inner circle at the time.

To deal with this trial, Trump appears to be adopting a strategy similar to his previous trials, including the fraud trial in New York, which ended in January. The former president dug deeper into his account of persecution, attempting to portray himself as a victim of the court.

His lawyers filed several appeals last week to stop or further delay the trial, all long-shot attempts. They argued that prosecutors should not be allowed to present evidence related to his duties as president and that the case should be moved outside of Manhattan. Both appeals were rejected.

Trump became particularly upset about another call, which focused on Merchan's daughter, who worked for a company that helped with digital campaign work for Democratic candidates. Trump's lawyers argued that Merchan should recuse himself from the case because of his daughter's work. The appeals court is still deciding the appeal, but Merchan said he would not recuse himself.

On social media, Trump went on a rant against the judge and his daughter, calling the judge a super Trump hater.

Truth Social's rants are reminiscent of how Trump behaved during his fraud trial last year, directing his rants at the judge, Arthur Engoron, and Engoron's law clerk. During the fraud trial, Trump posted a photo of the law clerk with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, calling his girlfriend Schumers. Trump was ultimately fined a total of $15,000 for violating a silence order during the fraud trial.

Merchan has already imposed a onerous silence order on Trump, prohibiting him from speaking publicly against court staff members, witnesses, jurors, prosecutors or their families. Merchan extended the silence order after Trump attacked his daughter on Truth Social.

It is no longer just a mere possibility or reasonable probability that there is a threat to the integrity of the legal process, Merchan wrote in the order. The threat is very real. Remonstrances are not enough, nor is restraint.

The hush order allows Trump to criticize Merchan, although Trump has suggested he is not deterred by the hush order. On April 6, Trump on Truth Social called Merchan a partisan hack who wants to put me in the dock for telling the open and obvious TRUTH.

I will happily become a modern-day Nelson Mandela. This will be my GREAT HONOR, Trump wrote.

