North Korea's Kim, China's third leader, vows to forge deeper ties this anniversary. year





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Zhao Leji, the No. 3 head of China's ruling Communist Party, pledged to deepen bilateral ties during their meeting Saturday in Pyongyang, according to Chinese state media. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Kim said North Korea is ready to “deepen traditional friendship and write a new chapter” in bilateral ties, the agency said of official Chinese press Xinhua. The combined photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) (KCNA/Kyodo) and Zhao Leji (Kyodo), ranked third in the leadership of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Zhao, China's top lawmaker who was on a three-day visit to the neighboring country until Saturday, said Beijing was keen to “promote pragmatic and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation to achieve new results”, the government said. 'Press Agency. The chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Kim, who in response asked Zhao to send his “sincere greetings and best wishes” to Xi, Xinhua said. The North Korean leader stressed that sending a Chinese delegation led by Zhao to his country fully demonstrated Xi's “friendly feelings” for developing “deep-rooted and unbreakable” bilateral relations, according to the report. Kim also said that bilateral relations were constantly developing toward “a new and higher stage in accordance with the requirements of the new era” and that his country's “unwavering policy” was to further deepen their ties, according to the report. Zhao Leji (center left), number 3 leader of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and Choe Ryong Hae (center right), head of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, attend in Pyongyang on April 12 2024, at the opening ceremony. of an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea. (Kyodo) Zhao is the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit North Korea since Xi's trip in June 2019. During his stay, the top lawmaker spoke with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Ryong Hae, head of the Supreme People's Assembly, and attended a ceremony in honor of his North Korean counterpart. of this year's anniversary, according to media in both countries. China is North Korea's closest and most influential economic ally. The two countries established diplomatic relations on October 6, 1949. Speculation is growing that Kim could visit China later this year to mark the anniversary. Related coverage: China's third leader pledges strong ties with North Korea on anniversary. ceremony Japanese, U.S. leaders pledge to strengthen security alliance amid China's rise Japan, US and South Korea hold maritime exercise in East China Sea

