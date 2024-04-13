Biden closes in on Trump in latest national poll





President Biden has narrowed former President Trump's lead in what will likely be a close rematch of the 2020 election, according to a new survey.

The poll, released Saturday by The New York Times/Siena, found the former president trailing Biden by just one point, 46 percent to the outgoing president's 45 percent. That's a change from a similar poll conducted by pollsters in February, which showed Trump with 48 percent to Biden's 43 percent in a two-way contest.

Adding third-party candidates to the mix puts Biden down to 40% and Trump to 42%. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received two percent. according to the survey.

Seven percent of those surveyed also said they did not intend to vote, and 6 percent said they were not sure. About 2% of respondents said they would choose someone other than Biden, Trump, Kennedy or other third-party candidates.

Trump gained more support among male voters, while more women backed Biden. The largest age group among the former president's supporters is voters aged 49 to 64. Biden was most popular with respondents 65 and older.

Just under 70% of Black respondents said they would vote for Biden, while only 16% would support Trump, according to the survey. White voters were also more likely to support the former president than the incumbent, 53% versus 39%, respectively.

Biden was favored among college-educated adults. About 55 percent of respondents with a bachelor's degree said they would choose the current president, compared to 39 percent who said they would support Trump.

Regardless of education level, Biden was more popular with people of color. Fifty percent of Hispanic respondents said they would choose Biden. Just under 60 percent of people who identify as races other than white, black, Hispanic or Latino said they would support the sitting president.

Trump, however, remained popular with independent voters – an important group of voters who will help determine the outcome of the election this fall. He got 47 percent support from those voters, while Biden trailed with 42 percent, according to the survey.

The Times/Siena poll was conducted April 7-11 among 1,059 voters. Its margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

