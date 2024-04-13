China supplies Russia with parts for cruise missiles, drones and tanks, US warns

China is supplying Moscow with parts for cruise missiles, drones and tanks, fueling Russia's biggest military expansion since Soviet times, the United States has warned.

US defense officials have warned that China is propping up Russia's defense industrial base, channeling weapons technology to the war in Ukraine.

Joe Biden, the US president, raised his concerns directly with Xi Jinping on April 2, warning the prime minister that the US was unhappy with China's massive support for the Russian military.

On Friday, a Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, accused China of helping Moscow achieve its most ambitious defense expansion since the Soviet era and on a faster timeline than we can. We thought it possible at the start of this conflict.

The U.S. official told Reuters: “Our view is that one of the most revolutionary measures we have right now to support Ukraine is to persuade the PRC. [China] stop helping Russia rebuild its military-industrial base.

The official added: Russia would struggle to maintain its war effort without the PRC's contribution.

China is accused of supplying Russia with machine tools to increase its production of ballistic missiles, allowing Vladimir Putin's forces to outperform Ukraine on the battlefield.

Working together on drones

Beijing has also reportedly supplied Russia with drone engines, cruise missile turbojet engines and nitrocellulose, a chemical compound used to make weapons propellants.

U.S. intelligence suggests that Chinese and Russian companies worked jointly to produce drones in Russia, while Chinese companies worked to improve Russia's satellite and space capabilities and provided satellite imagery for military purposes.

The United States said five Chinese companies supplied optical components for Russian tanks and armored vehicles. They are Wuhan Global Sensor Technology Co; Wuhan Tongsheng Technology Co Ltd; Hikvision; iRay technology; and the North China Electro-Optics Research Institute.

Overall, officials said, about 90 percent of Russian microelectronics used to make missiles, tanks and planes came from China, as did 70 percent of Russian machine tools worth about $900 million. of dollars that had been imported during the last quarter of 2023.

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, told Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing this week that companies, including those from the PRC, should not provide material support to Russia's war and would suffer significant consequences if they did so.

Trade between China and Russia hit a record $240 billion in 2023, according to Bloomberg, as supplies of goods and materials from the West were choked by Western sanctions. At the same time, Russia has increased its coal and oil exports to China.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, reportedly briefed European allies this week on the scope and importance of China's support. He is expected to travel to China later this month for talks on his second trip in less than a year.

Careful and responsible

Qin Gang, China's top foreign minister, said in April last year that he would not sell arms to either side, saying he had adopted a cautious and responsible attitude, and that the China would also regulate the export of civil and military dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations.

This came after Mr Blinken said the United States had intelligence suggesting China was considering supplying arms and munitions to Russia and warned that such involvement in the Kremlin's war effort would constitute a serious problem.

Separately, China announced rare sanctions against two U.S. arms makers, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems, for what Beijing called their support of arms sales to Taiwan.