Politics
China supplies Russia with parts for cruise missiles, drones and tanks, US warns
China is supplying Moscow with parts for cruise missiles, drones and tanks, fueling Russia's biggest military expansion since Soviet times, the United States has warned.
US defense officials have warned that China is propping up Russia's defense industrial base, channeling weapons technology to the war in Ukraine.
Joe Biden, the US president, raised his concerns directly with Xi Jinping on April 2, warning the prime minister that the US was unhappy with China's massive support for the Russian military.
On Friday, a Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, accused China of helping Moscow achieve its most ambitious defense expansion since the Soviet era and on a faster timeline than we can. We thought it possible at the start of this conflict.
The U.S. official told Reuters: “Our view is that one of the most revolutionary measures we have right now to support Ukraine is to persuade the PRC. [China] stop helping Russia rebuild its military-industrial base.
The official added: Russia would struggle to maintain its war effort without the PRC's contribution.
China is accused of supplying Russia with machine tools to increase its production of ballistic missiles, allowing Vladimir Putin's forces to outperform Ukraine on the battlefield.
Working together on drones
Beijing has also reportedly supplied Russia with drone engines, cruise missile turbojet engines and nitrocellulose, a chemical compound used to make weapons propellants.
U.S. intelligence suggests that Chinese and Russian companies worked jointly to produce drones in Russia, while Chinese companies worked to improve Russia's satellite and space capabilities and provided satellite imagery for military purposes.
The United States said five Chinese companies supplied optical components for Russian tanks and armored vehicles. They are Wuhan Global Sensor Technology Co; Wuhan Tongsheng Technology Co Ltd; Hikvision; iRay technology; and the North China Electro-Optics Research Institute.
Overall, officials said, about 90 percent of Russian microelectronics used to make missiles, tanks and planes came from China, as did 70 percent of Russian machine tools worth about $900 million. of dollars that had been imported during the last quarter of 2023.
Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, told Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing this week that companies, including those from the PRC, should not provide material support to Russia's war and would suffer significant consequences if they did so.
Trade between China and Russia hit a record $240 billion in 2023, according to Bloomberg, as supplies of goods and materials from the West were choked by Western sanctions. At the same time, Russia has increased its coal and oil exports to China.
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, reportedly briefed European allies this week on the scope and importance of China's support. He is expected to travel to China later this month for talks on his second trip in less than a year.
Careful and responsible
Qin Gang, China's top foreign minister, said in April last year that he would not sell arms to either side, saying he had adopted a cautious and responsible attitude, and that the China would also regulate the export of civil and military dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations.
This came after Mr Blinken said the United States had intelligence suggesting China was considering supplying arms and munitions to Russia and warned that such involvement in the Kremlin's war effort would constitute a serious problem.
Separately, China announced rare sanctions against two U.S. arms makers, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems, for what Beijing called their support of arms sales to Taiwan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/04/12/china-russia-cruise-missile-drone-tank-parts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China supplies Russia with parts for cruise missiles, drones and tanks, US warns
- “Let humanity prevent further violations of international law”
- Boris Johnson could make shock political comeback if Suella Braverman becomes Tory leader
- Eid celebration in North Sumatra, President Jokowi buys fruits and vegetables at Berastagi fruit market
- #UDMTEN Blanks Duquesne starts the weekend
- Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry while winking at her second wedding dress
- Former Google Cloud CFO buys LA home with jetliner views
- What was the recent earthquake in San Diego? USGS shake map
- Today in History: April 13, First Black Performer Wins Best Actor | News, Sports, Jobs
- Canadian farm show focuses on agricultural technology
- Biden closes in on Trump in latest national poll
- Marcos Jr walks fine line with China as Philippines deepens ties with US, Japan | Economic and commercial news