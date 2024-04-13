WATCH: Trump lends support to embattled President Mike Johnson in crucial Mar-a-Lago meeting





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Donald Trump offered a political lifeline to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday, saying the embattled Republican Party leader is doing a very good job subduing far-right forces led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who attempted to oust him from office.

Watch Trump's remarks in the player above.

Trump and Johnson appeared side by side at the ex-president's club at Mar-a-Lago, a rite of passage for the new House leader as he positions himself and his Republican majority alongside the Republican Party indicted. leader before the November elections.

I stand with the speaker, Trump said during an evening news conference at his gilded private club.

Trump said he thought Johnson of Louisiana was doing a very good job, he was doing about as good as you.

“We get along very well with the speaker and I get along very well with Marjorie,” Trump said. But he also considers efforts to oust the speaker regrettable, believing that there are much more serious problems currently.

The two men showed up for a joint announcement on new legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote, but the trip itself is important to both. Johnson needed Trump to tone down harsh threats to throw him out of office. And Trump enjoys the imprimatur of Washington officials rushing to Florida to embrace his White House bid and his tangled election lies.

That's the symbolism, said Charlie Sykes, a conservative commentator and frequent Trump critic.

There was a time when the speaker of the House of Representatives was a dominant figure in American politics, he said. Look where we are now, where he's arriving hat in hand at Mar-a-Lago.

The trip shows the fragility of the president's grip on the gavel, just six months on the job, but also his evolving understanding of Trump-era politics as congressional Republicans align with the Make America Great movement Again which fuels the r-electoral candidacy.

Trump and Johnson discussed a topic both have adopted as a priority campaign strategy, hitting President Joe Biden with alarmist language about what Republicans claim is a migrant invasion.

By linking the influx of migrants arriving in the United States to the upcoming election, Trump and Johnson want to prevent non-citizens from voting, even though it is already a federal crime for a non-citizen to vote in a federal election. .

In a briefing paper sent ahead of the meeting, they echoed the language of the racist Great Replacement conspiracy theory to suggest that Biden and Democrats are engaging in what the Trump campaign called “a deliberate and brazen move to import millions of new voters.”

Johnson said House Republicans would introduce new legislation requiring proof of citizenship for elections.

That the Speaker of the House and the presidential candidate are aligning for the election season is not in itself surprising or even unexpected.

But in the Trump era, Republican leaders' stays at his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., have become defining moments, highlighting the lopsided partnership as the former president commandeers the party in sometimes humiliating displays of power.

This was the case when then-House Republican Party Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Mar-a-Lago after criticizing the defeated president following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. A happy photo was later posted, a sign of their mending relationship.

Johnson proposed the idea of ​​coming to Mar-a-Lago weeks before Greene filed her motion to vacate him from the president's office, just as another group of hard-liners had ousted McCarthy. The visit comes just days before the former president's criminal trial on hush money charges begins next week in New York.

The speaker's political livelihood depends on the support, or at least not opposition, of the Make America Great Again Republicans, who are aligned with Trump but create much of the House dysfunction that has halted the work of base.

Louisiana's Johnson holds the narrowest majority in modern times and a single quip from the former president can derail the legislation. He was once a Trump skeptic, but the two now speak frequently, including earlier this week.

I think it's an emerging relationship, said Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., who served as Interior secretary in the Trump administration.

Still, Trump urged Republicans to reject a national security surveillance bill that Johnson had personally worked to pass, contributing to a sudden defeat that sent the House spiraling into crisis this week. The legislation was approved Friday, but only after Johnson gave his own vote, which is rare for speakers who rarely vote in the chamber before the speaker leaves for Florida.

I can't imagine President Trump would be very happy about that, Greene said.

Johnson understands that he needs Trump's support to conduct almost any business in the House, including his next big priority, providing U.S. aid to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

In a bold move, the speaker is working on both sides to help Ukraine, speaking directly to the White House about the national security package that risks collapsing with Trump's opposition. Greene warns of an early vote to oust Johnson from leadership if he allows U.S. aid to flow to the foreign ally.

On the issue of election integrity, however, Johnson, who led one of the main legal challenges in the 2020 election won by Joe Biden, appears to be more aligned with Trump.

Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud, even though no evidence has emerged in the past four years to support his claims and every state in the country has certified their results as valid .

As he runs to win back the White House, Trump has essentially taken control of the Republican National Committee, directing the campaign apparatus toward his priorities. He backed Michael Whatley to lead the RNC, which created a new Election Integrity Division and said he was working to hire thousands of lawyers across the country.

At Friday's event, they are expected to promote ideas to prevent non-citizens from voting, even though it is already a federal crime and there is no evidence of significant numbers of immigrants violating this law by voting illegally.

Some liberal cities like San Francisco have begun allowing noncitizens to vote in a few local elections, leading Republicans to argue that even more laws banning it in federal elections are needed.

With his majority dwindling due to departures and early retirements, Johnson only acts as speaker in name. But the more he depends on Democrats for the votes needed to pass substantive legislation, including last month's bills aimed at preventing a government shutdown, the more trouble he courts from MAGA Republicans.

Tired of the infighting and wary of another drawn-out fight like the month-long fight to replace McCarthy, few Republicans support Greene's effort to impeach Johnson, for now.

Marjories' actions are horrific, said Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, a former Trump administration official. “They are childish. They are irritable. They have no place here in this body.

But if Trump signals otherwise, everything could change.

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emeritus, said this week on The Ax Files podcast: Republicans wanted Donald Trump to be president. And they got it.

Associated Press journalists Stephen Groves, Kevin Freking and Nicholas Riccardi contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-trump-gives-support-to-embattled-speaker-mike-johnson-at-pivotal-mar-a-lago-meet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos