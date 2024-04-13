Narendra Modi has no moral right to seek votes in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File | Photo credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke about the apathy of Union governments over the drought-caused distress in Karnataka and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no moral right to canvass for votes in the state. His remarks came a day before the Prime Minister's visit to Karnataka for election campaigning. Mr. Siddaramaiah was addressing a public gathering at Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru parliamentary constituency on April 13. The Chief Minister said Mr. Modi would be in Mysuru on April 14 and people should question his indifference when the state was in shock. flood or when it has been affected by drought. Although we requested 18,171 crores to undertake drought relief works, Mr. Modi has not released a single paisa till now and that is because there was a Congress government in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah added. The chief minister said that standing crops, over 48 lakh hectares have been affected, while the value of crop losses suffered by farmers stands at `35,000 crore. As 2,224 of 243 taluks were declared drought-affected, which is the worst in the last 100 years, the Prime Minister remained unmoved, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He also questioned whether BJP candidates should be elected if they fail to raise the voice of the people of Karnataka in Parliament. Last time, 27 MLAs belonged to the BJP and none of them spoke about the injustice meted out to the state and hence there was no reason for the BJP candidates to be voted in, Mr added. Siddaramaiah. He said the contribution to Mysuru of local MP Mr. Pratap Simha was also zero, although he claimed credit for all the works and projects approved by the Congress between 2013 and 2018. Similarly, the expressway Bengaluru-Mysuru was also endorsed by the Congress in Karnataka and the UPA at the Centre, he said. Mr. Simha was twice elected as the MP from Mysuru and, having realized that he was going to lose the next elections, the BJP changed its candidate. If he had really worked for the welfare of the people and development of the constituency, he would not have been left behind, Mr. Siddaramaiah added. Although the BJP claims that the projects were funded by it, it should be kept in mind that Karnataka contributes over Rs 4.7 lakh towards GST and other taxes and it does not It was not an act of munificence on the part of the Union government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. . Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress implemented five guarantee schemes which empowered the poor and they were able to afford basic amenities due to the savings made through to warranty programs. This increase in transactions is bound to result in an increase in tax revenue for the government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He warned people not to be influenced by the BJP's false propaganda that the projects would be stopped after the Lok Sabha elections and said they would not be stopped under any circumstances. Of the Rs 36,000 crore spent last year, we have set aside Rs 52,009 crore for projects in Budget 2024-25. On the other hand, none of the promises made by Mr Modi in the run-up to the 2014 elections have been implemented. , said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

