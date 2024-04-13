The Pope will visit Indonesia from September 3 to 6, 2024





The Indonesian Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas announced that Pope Francis will visit Indonesia for three days in September 2024 as part of a four-country tour in the Far East. Pope France will visit three countries and leave Rome Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport on September 2 and return on September 13, 2024. Pope Francis will land in the Indonesian capital on September 3 and will stay there until September 6. From Jakarta, the pope will fly to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, and visit nearby Vanimo from September 6-9. The papal trip will continue to Dili, the capital of Timor-Lester, from September 9 to 11. Before returning to Rome, Pope Francis will spend three days, from September 11 to 13, 2024, on the island of Singapore. As the Bishop of Rome, Sucrebel of Saint PeterAnd Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis leads an estimated worldwide congregation of 1,378 baptized Catholics. The Holy See will publish a detailed itinerary of the Pope's tour in due course. Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, with around 8.1 million Catholics, or 3% of the total population. Papua New Guinea has 2 million Catholics, or about 32% of its population. Timor-Leste, which gained independence from Indonesia in 2002, has 96% of its population of one million people who are members of the Catholic Church. Singapore, the last stop on the Pope's trip, is home to 395,000 Catholics, or roughly 3% of the Republic's population. Indonesia invites Pope Francis Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Qoumas received an official letter from The Holy See at the Vatican, confirming that Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia will begin on September 3, 2024. The minister called Pope Francis' planned visit a great honor for the Indonesian people and was highly anticipated by President Joko Widodo. Minister Qoumas confirmed that Indonesian Widodo's invitation to Pope Francis for a papal visit to Indonesia had been rescheduled for June 2022. “Praise God that after a two-year wait, Pope Francis can finally visit Indonesia. I think it’s a special gift, especially for Roman Catholics,” Qoumas said. Continuing, the minister noted that Indonesia cherishes tolerance and peace among followers of all religions. The papal visit demonstrates religious tolerance and harmony among all Indonesian people, including hundreds of followers of local religious traditions. Qoumas added: “We hope that Pope Francis will witness the great diversity that exists in Indonesia. » Speaking on April 8, 2024, the head of the Catholic Church in Indonesia welcomed the papal visit to Indonesia, saying that this trip emphasizes the close relations between all Indonesians, Catholic and non-Catholic, and the Vatican. Indonesian Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Cardinal Suharryo added that the upcoming trip demonstrates the deep relationship between Indonesian Catholics and the Vatican, which dates back to Indonesia's independence. The Vatican did not officially recognize Indonesia as an independent republic until March 16, 1950, four and a half years after Indonesia proclaimed itself a sovereign state on August 17, 1945. The September trip will be 43rd International Apostolic Journey. The exact route has not yet been officially announced. Related links The nobility of the Nobels tarnished by Bishop Belo The Holy See website Stay informed about tourism-related news in Bali: Subscribe to Bali update

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balidiscovery.com/pope-francis-to-visit-indonesia-03-06-september-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos