The missing $26 billion and the shocking downfall of Indonesian 'perfect husband' Harvey Moeis

Harvey Moeis and his famous wife Sandra Dewi seemed to have the perfect life in Indonesia.

A quick scroll through Ms Dewi's Instagram account showed a fairytale wedding at Tokyo Disneyland and occasional glimpses of a luxury car collection.

The model and actress also regularly flaunts her luxury bags and jet-set lifestyle.

The account of his son Raphael, with 3.4 million followers, shows the little child in a private jet, which was allegedly “gifted” to him by his father.

In now-deleted posts, the model and actress also posted photos of a stunning Victorian-era mansion in Melbourne, complete with a tennis court, swimming pool and in-ground trampoline.

Mr. Moeis' life was idyllic to the point that he was nicknamed “the perfect husband” by Indonesian netizens.

But that all came crashing down earlier this week when Indonesian anti-corruption police arrested and handcuffed him.

Local media broadcast his photo across the country.

The arrest of Harvey Moeis made headlines in Indonesia after he was linked to a corruption scandal.(Provided: District Attorney's Office)

Mr. Moeis, along with 16 other suspects, are accused of money laundering in connection with a massive $26 billion theft from a state-owned mining operation.

Others are expected to be named soon.

It is the largest corruption case in Indonesia's history and allegedly involves the use of several shell companies to illegally divert profits from a state-owned tin miner to Mr Moeis and 'others.

The miner also allegedly carried out operations in areas beyond its exploration permit zones, causing enormous environmental damage.

For years, Mr. Moeis lived a life of luxury, being the envy of Indonesia's online social media community.

Today, his fortune has been recovered by investigators.

What is Harvey Moeis accused of?

Mr. Moeis is accused of being an intermediary acting on behalf of a private company to facilitate illegal mining in the public company's concession.

Harvey Moeis is by far the most high-profile suspect in the corruption scandal.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

Investigators say he contacted another miner suspect to arrange the illegal mining, then contacted several smelters to facilitate processing of the ill-gotten ore.

He was also questioned about the alleged laundering of profits from that project through a corporate responsibility fund overseen by a socialite friend.

Although Mr. Moeis is by far the highest-profile suspect, some industry observers say his alleged crimes show he is more of an operator than a principal player in the scheme.

The shocking downfall of the 'perfect husband'

The arrest of one of Indonesia's most famous husbands has sent shock waves across the country.

Police found billions of rupees during a raid on the family's four-story home in a luxury neighborhood in South Jakarta.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

In the days following his interrogation, images of Mr Moeis and Ms Dewi's luxurious lifestyle were published by the media and online, most of them originally originating from social media accounts of the family.

One of the images that most fueled public anger was that of the Victorian-era mansion in Melbourne. This, along with the photo of their two-year-old child on the private jet, caught the attention of Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

Last month, Mr. Mulyani spoke of donating a “real” plane to a child as part of Indonesia's corruption problem, an opaque reference to Mr. Moeis just weeks before investigators took action.

In a post shared on Sandra Dewi's Instagram account in 2019, she and her husband pose with their son in front of a model airplane.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

During a raid on the family's four-story home in a luxury neighborhood in South Jakarta, police found 76 billion rupiah ($7 million) in cash.

The agents claim to have also confiscated 1 kilogram of gold.

“As long as the assets are related to this matter, [and] are used as instruments of crime or proceeds of crime, then we will definitely confiscate them,” said Kuntandi, director of investigations at the Attorney General’s Office.

So far, Mr Moeis, Ms Dewi and their friend Helena Lim, said to be “rich and crazy”, who was also questioned, have refused to comment publicly as the investigation continues.

As news of the corruption scandal became public, actress Harvey Moeis' wife was also questioned.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

“[Moeis and his wife were] “They are too brave, too confident, too sure that they will have no problem flaunting their extravagant lifestyle,” said Yenti Garnasih, an economic criminal law expert in Jakarta.

“A lot of people are irritated by this.”

At the heart of Indonesia's corruption problem

Although the scale of the alleged theft has shocked Indonesians, allegations of corruption involving business elites and the state come as no surprise.

The country has been plagued by dozens of high-profile corruption scandals in recent years.

Last year, the head of a major private palm oil company was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a corruption and money laundering scandal that prosecutors say cost more than $9 billion dollars to the Indonesian state.

The Supreme Court initially ordered conglomerate owner Surya Darmadi to repay more than $4 billion to the state, but that amount was reduced to $210 million on appeal.

Last year, investigators were also busy probing the theft of more than $14 million from a state port operator's pension fund.

If scandals regularly involve the heads of public companies and banks, they have often also involved parliamentarians.

A former speaker of Indonesia's parliament is serving a 15-year prison sentence for corruptly rolling out a national ID card initiative, which involved more than $200 million in government funds going to politicians, among others.

The latter case, involving alleged misuse of mining permits, is a common problem in Indonesia, according to Dr Garnasih.

“Indonesia does not have the tools to properly supervise once mining permits are granted,” she said.

“This problem persists and in many cases the perpetrators are all supported by guardians and protectors, including army or police officers.”

What future for Harvey Moeis?

Indonesia has an anti-corruption watchdog, but its powers were weakened under former President Joko Widodo in 2019.

JokoWidodo oversaw the weakening of the anti-corruption watchdog's powers.(Reuters)

The Corruption Eradication Commission has been scaled back after staff increasingly opened investigations into members of the parliamentary coalition.

Mr. Widodo will be replaced later this year as president by the winner of recent national elections, Prabowo Subianto.

Mr. Subianto, from an extremely wealthy family, has largely pledged to continue Mr. Widodo's programs and political agenda.

After his victory in February, he declared that his government “will not compromise on corruption.”

But Dr Garnasih says that with so many conflicts of interest among Indonesia's government and business elites, it is inevitable that corruption will persist.

“Corruption is abundant in Indonesia,” she said.

“I’m sure we’ll see more cases in the years to come.”

As for Mr. Moeis, the corruption scandal saga is expected to continue over the coming months.