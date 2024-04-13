Connect with us

Politics

The missing $26 billion and the shocking downfall of Indonesian 'perfect husband' Harvey Moeis

The missing $26 billion and the shocking downfall of Indonesian 'perfect husband' Harvey Moeis

 


Harvey Moeis and his famous wife Sandra Dewi seemed to have the perfect life in Indonesia.

A quick scroll through Ms Dewi's Instagram account showed a fairytale wedding at Tokyo Disneyland and occasional glimpses of a luxury car collection.

The model and actress also regularly flaunts her luxury bags and jet-set lifestyle.

The account of his son Raphael, with 3.4 million followers, shows the little child in a private jet, which was allegedly “gifted” to him by his father.

In now-deleted posts, the model and actress also posted photos of a stunning Victorian-era mansion in Melbourne, complete with a tennis court, swimming pool and in-ground trampoline.

Mr. Moeis' life was idyllic to the point that he was nicknamed “the perfect husband” by Indonesian netizens.

But that all came crashing down earlier this week when Indonesian anti-corruption police arrested and handcuffed him.

Local media broadcast his photo across the country.

Harvey Moeis wearing a pink vest and white mask is escorted by Indonesian police.

The arrest of Harvey Moeis made headlines in Indonesia after he was linked to a corruption scandal.(Provided: District Attorney's Office)

Mr. Moeis, along with 16 other suspects, are accused of money laundering in connection with a massive $26 billion theft from a state-owned mining operation.

Others are expected to be named soon.

It is the largest corruption case in Indonesia's history and allegedly involves the use of several shell companies to illegally divert profits from a state-owned tin miner to Mr Moeis and 'others.

The miner also allegedly carried out operations in areas beyond its exploration permit zones, causing enormous environmental damage.

For years, Mr. Moeis lived a life of luxury, being the envy of Indonesia's online social media community.

Today, his fortune has been recovered by investigators.

What is Harvey Moeis accused of?

Mr. Moeis is accused of being an intermediary acting on behalf of a private company to facilitate illegal mining in the public company's concession.

A man wearing a white shirt and jacket holds an umbrella while walking next to a woman wearing a pink jacket and jeans.

Harvey Moeis is by far the most high-profile suspect in the corruption scandal.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

Investigators say he contacted another miner suspect to arrange the illegal mining, then contacted several smelters to facilitate processing of the ill-gotten ore.

He was also questioned about the alleged laundering of profits from that project through a corporate responsibility fund overseen by a socialite friend.

Although Mr. Moeis is by far the highest-profile suspect, some industry observers say his alleged crimes show he is more of an operator than a principal player in the scheme.

The shocking downfall of the 'perfect husband'

The arrest of one of Indonesia's most famous husbands has sent shock waves across the country.

A close-up of a man wearing a button-down shirt with his arm around a woman wearing sunglasses.

Police found billions of rupees during a raid on the family's four-story home in a luxury neighborhood in South Jakarta.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

In the days following his interrogation, images of Mr Moeis and Ms Dewi's luxurious lifestyle were published by the media and online, most of them originally originating from social media accounts of the family.

One of the images that most fueled public anger was that of the Victorian-era mansion in Melbourne. This, along with the photo of their two-year-old child on the private jet, caught the attention of Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani.

Last month, Mr. Mulyani spoke of donating a “real” plane to a child as part of Indonesia's corruption problem, an opaque reference to Mr. Moeis just weeks before investigators took action.

A woman smiles over a man's shoulder as he holds a little boy playing with a toy near a model airplane.

In a post shared on Sandra Dewi's Instagram account in 2019, she and her husband pose with their son in front of a model airplane.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

During a raid on the family's four-story home in a luxury neighborhood in South Jakarta, police found 76 billion rupiah ($7 million) in cash.

The agents claim to have also confiscated 1 kilogram of gold.

“As long as the assets are related to this matter, [and] are used as instruments of crime or proceeds of crime, then we will definitely confiscate them,” said Kuntandi, director of investigations at the Attorney General’s Office.

So far, Mr Moeis, Ms Dewi and their friend Helena Lim, said to be “rich and crazy”, who was also questioned, have refused to comment publicly as the investigation continues.

A woman in a black suit smiles with her hand on a little boy. A man stands next to her, holding a child near a Christmas tree

As news of the corruption scandal became public, actress Harvey Moeis' wife was also questioned.(Instagram: @sandradewi88)

“[Moeis and his wife were] “They are too brave, too confident, too sure that they will have no problem flaunting their extravagant lifestyle,” said Yenti Garnasih, an economic criminal law expert in Jakarta.

“A lot of people are irritated by this.”

At the heart of Indonesia's corruption problem

Although the scale of the alleged theft has shocked Indonesians, allegations of corruption involving business elites and the state come as no surprise.

The country has been plagued by dozens of high-profile corruption scandals in recent years.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-14/indonesia-perfect-husband-caught-in-corruption-scandal/103673502

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: