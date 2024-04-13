Politics
Liz Truss book says her husband predicted PM would end in tears | Liz Truss
Liz Truss ran for Conservative leader and prime minister despite her husband's prediction that it would all end in tears, according to her book, Ten Years to Save the West, which will be published in the UNITED KINGDOM And WE next week.
She agreed with an ally that the mini-budget she planned to present once elected would cause brutal turbulence, then resigned after just 49 days in office, seeing herself as the Brian Clough of prime ministers. The Guardian obtained a copy of the book.
Truss became Prime Minister on September 6, 2022 after Boris Johnson was forced to resign. In her book, she describes learning of Johnson's departure while he was in Bali as foreign minister.
As I walked along the beach in Indonesia, I began to cry, Truss writes, in one of many frank admissions of human frailty under pressure, including descriptions of difficulties coping after the death of the Queen Elizabeth II, just two days after their meeting was confirmed. Truss as Prime Minister.
The possibility of additional tears was raised, she wrote, when she asked her husband, Hugh O'Leary, if he thought she should run.
Even Hugh, who predicted it would all end in tears, accepted that this was the time I had to run and that if I didn't people would say I had bottled it, writes Truss.
She says her political agent in her Norfolk constituency told me I should run, but he thought it would be better if I came second.
In the event, Truss finished second in the Conservative MPs' vote, behind Rishi Sunak. But Truss's popularity with members of the Conservative Party, the decisive constituency, was enough to see her become prime minister.
In partnership with her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally, Truss sought to implement drastic economic measures that she believed and still believes, according to her book, were necessary to save the British economy.
Even though she sensed a profoundly hostile environment for the economic policies we were advancing: tax cuts, supply-side reform, and restraint of public spending, she believed in fact that her government was not ready for this level of [media] assault, Truss continued with plans for a mini-budget.
Describing a walk through the woods at Chevening, the foreign secretary's country residence, she recounts how Simon Clarke, then chief secretary to the Treasury and another close ally, suggested with typical understatement that we were in for a period of comfort.
I said it would be six months of brutal turbulence and we needed to batten down the hatches, Truss writes.
In the event, the mini-budget produced a veritable hurricane: a pension crisis that Truss now insists she did not see coming amid predictions of economic disaster. Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt but Truss had lost control. On October 20, she resigned.
Analyzing her failure as prime minister, Truss admits her faults but also places blame, particularly on what she calls the administrative, left, or deep state: bureaucrats and civil servants, particularly at the Treasury and the Bank of England.
She also makes a remarkable allusion to another polarizing figure: former Leeds United and Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.
Noting that the first leadership contest against Sunak took place at Elland Road, home of Leeds United, in the town where she grew up, Truss writes: In my speech there I referred to Don Revie, the legendary manager of the 1970s Leeds team who won the league and went on to manage England.
Clough, Truss writes, took over from Revie at the club in 1974. As depicted in the film The Damned United, Clough attempted to shake up the team and make them play better. The players rebelled and Clough was sacked after just 44 days.
In the final days of my term as Prime Minister, I said to my private secretary, Nick Catsaras: If the Conservative Party kicks me out after six weeks and I'm the Brian Clough of prime ministers, let it be so be it. I lasted 49 days.
Truss is not the first writer to compare herself to Clough in Leeds. Writing in the Guardian last month, the Cambridge politics professor David Runciman considered Truss's tenure brief and calamitous, the shortest in UK history, and his attempts to remain on the world stage, of which the book is a key element.
Retreating from the fray is not the Liz Truss way, Runciman wrote. Instead, she seems to be taking inspiration from another public figure who crashed and burned shortly after reaching the top of her profession.
Clough's precipitous failure was a humiliation for such a strident and self-confident man, Runciman wrote. What saved him was that it all ended so quickly. He was able to say that he had not been given enough time to address the deep-rooted problems he had inherited. That the people who fired him were cowards and that he was a victim of special interests who never wanted him to succeed. Being expelled after just a month was proof that he didn't stand a chance.
Clough took Nottingham Forest to the English league title and two European Cups. Like Clough, Runciman writes, Truss now seems to believe that staying just over a month in a job she had aspired to all her adult life is proof not of her profound incompetence but of her virtue.
Rather than managing Nottingham Forest, Truss formed Popular Conservatism, a group aimed at promoting right-wing libertarian policies.
On the page, Truss repeatedly says that Ten Years to Save the West is less a memoir than a prescription for his world political vision. As a result, the book is heavily promoted in the United States. Next Monday, Truss will appear at the Heritage Foundation, a far-right Washington think tank behind Project 2025, a sweeping plan to institute sweeping and discriminatory policies if Donald Trump is re-elected.
Attendees at Heritage's headquarters on Massachusetts Avenue are promised a conversation between Truss and Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, about fighting the global left. A light lunch will then be available.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/13/liz-truss-book-says-husband-predicted-premiership-would-all-end-in-tears
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israel will pay the price for oppression in Gaza, Turkish president tells Palestinian counterpart
- Liz Truss book says her husband predicted PM would end in tears | Liz Truss
- The missing $26 billion and the shocking downfall of Indonesian 'perfect husband' Harvey Moeis
- China Sports Weekly (4.7-4.13)-Xinhua
- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83, according to his company.
- ASTRI introduces smart city technology at InnoEX
- Police arrest $686 million international medicinal cannabis fraud ring
- BJP to release 2024 Lok Sabha polls manifesto tomorrow Sankalp Patra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present
- OJ Simpson, legendary footballer and actor dejected by murder trial, dies at 76 | national news
- Google ends support for Dropcam and Nest Secure: What to do now?
- Bollywood Beauty Says She Gets Chance To Act With Mega Star Chiranjeevi – Telugu News
- Frozen Four stream, TV for the Boston College vs Denver NCAA title game