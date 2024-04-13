Liz Truss ran for Conservative leader and prime minister despite her husband's prediction that it would all end in tears, according to her book, Ten Years to Save the West, which will be published in the UNITED KINGDOM And WE next week.

She agreed with an ally that the mini-budget she planned to present once elected would cause brutal turbulence, then resigned after just 49 days in office, seeing herself as the Brian Clough of prime ministers. The Guardian obtained a copy of the book.

Truss became Prime Minister on September 6, 2022 after Boris Johnson was forced to resign. In her book, she describes learning of Johnson's departure while he was in Bali as foreign minister.

As I walked along the beach in Indonesia, I began to cry, Truss writes, in one of many frank admissions of human frailty under pressure, including descriptions of difficulties coping after the death of the Queen Elizabeth II, just two days after their meeting was confirmed. Truss as Prime Minister.

The possibility of additional tears was raised, she wrote, when she asked her husband, Hugh O'Leary, if he thought she should run.

Even Hugh, who predicted it would all end in tears, accepted that this was the time I had to run and that if I didn't people would say I had bottled it, writes Truss.

She says her political agent in her Norfolk constituency told me I should run, but he thought it would be better if I came second.

In the event, Truss finished second in the Conservative MPs' vote, behind Rishi Sunak. But Truss's popularity with members of the Conservative Party, the decisive constituency, was enough to see her become prime minister.

In partnership with her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally, Truss sought to implement drastic economic measures that she believed and still believes, according to her book, were necessary to save the British economy.

Even though she sensed a profoundly hostile environment for the economic policies we were advancing: tax cuts, supply-side reform, and restraint of public spending, she believed in fact that her government was not ready for this level of [media] assault, Truss continued with plans for a mini-budget.

Describing a walk through the woods at Chevening, the foreign secretary's country residence, she recounts how Simon Clarke, then chief secretary to the Treasury and another close ally, suggested with typical understatement that we were in for a period of comfort.

I said it would be six months of brutal turbulence and we needed to batten down the hatches, Truss writes.

In the event, the mini-budget produced a veritable hurricane: a pension crisis that Truss now insists she did not see coming amid predictions of economic disaster. Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt but Truss had lost control. On October 20, she resigned.

Analyzing her failure as prime minister, Truss admits her faults but also places blame, particularly on what she calls the administrative, left, or deep state: bureaucrats and civil servants, particularly at the Treasury and the Bank of England.

She also makes a remarkable allusion to another polarizing figure: former Leeds United and Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.

Noting that the first leadership contest against Sunak took place at Elland Road, home of Leeds United, in the town where she grew up, Truss writes: In my speech there I referred to Don Revie, the legendary manager of the 1970s Leeds team who won the league and went on to manage England.

Clough, Truss writes, took over from Revie at the club in 1974. As depicted in the film The Damned United, Clough attempted to shake up the team and make them play better. The players rebelled and Clough was sacked after just 44 days.

In the final days of my term as Prime Minister, I said to my private secretary, Nick Catsaras: If the Conservative Party kicks me out after six weeks and I'm the Brian Clough of prime ministers, let it be so be it. I lasted 49 days.

Truss is not the first writer to compare herself to Clough in Leeds. Writing in the Guardian last month, the Cambridge politics professor David Runciman considered Truss's tenure brief and calamitous, the shortest in UK history, and his attempts to remain on the world stage, of which the book is a key element.

Retreating from the fray is not the Liz Truss way, Runciman wrote. Instead, she seems to be taking inspiration from another public figure who crashed and burned shortly after reaching the top of her profession.

Clough's precipitous failure was a humiliation for such a strident and self-confident man, Runciman wrote. What saved him was that it all ended so quickly. He was able to say that he had not been given enough time to address the deep-rooted problems he had inherited. That the people who fired him were cowards and that he was a victim of special interests who never wanted him to succeed. Being expelled after just a month was proof that he didn't stand a chance.

Clough took Nottingham Forest to the English league title and two European Cups. Like Clough, Runciman writes, Truss now seems to believe that staying just over a month in a job she had aspired to all her adult life is proof not of her profound incompetence but of her virtue.

Rather than managing Nottingham Forest, Truss formed Popular Conservatism, a group aimed at promoting right-wing libertarian policies.

On the page, Truss repeatedly says that Ten Years to Save the West is less a memoir than a prescription for his world political vision. As a result, the book is heavily promoted in the United States. Next Monday, Truss will appear at the Heritage Foundation, a far-right Washington think tank behind Project 2025, a sweeping plan to institute sweeping and discriminatory policies if Donald Trump is re-elected.

Attendees at Heritage's headquarters on Massachusetts Avenue are promised a conversation between Truss and Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, about fighting the global left. A light lunch will then be available.