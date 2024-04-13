The significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with former Taiwanese President Ma Jing-yeou | World News

President Xi Jinping recently met with former Taiwanese president and opposition leader Ma Jing-yeou in Beijing, the first time a Chinese leader has hosted a former president of the self-ruled island.

Until now, no current or former leader of Taiwan had visited China since the retreating Kuomintang (KMT), after being defeated by Mao Zedong's Chinese Communist Party (CCP), took refuge and built a nation on the island off China's south coast in 1949.

Besides being rare, the high-profile April 10 meeting was full of calculated courtesies.

Xi, for his part, addressed Ma by name, and the latter by the designation of the Chinese President as General Secretary of the CCP, each avoiding the usual formal diplomatic language of Your Excellency, etc.

The way the two addressed each other was more than symbolic, it was necessary: ​​neither can recognize the other as president.

Political opportunity

China views democratic Taiwan as its own territory, a renegade region, which can be merged with the mainland by force if necessary; Taipei rejects this claim, saying instead that it is autonomous and that it is the will of the Taiwanese that will decide the country's future.

Ma served as Taiwan's president between 2008 and 2016, a period which saw closer ties between Beijing and Taipei. He remains an influential leader of the KMT opposition, which also opposes reunification but advocates closer cross-Strait ties.

Given the binary nature, Mas's 11-day tour of China, his second in about a year leading a student delegation, and his meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People were closely followed.

Xi used the opportunity to push for reunification, although he matched his tough stance with soft talk of a family reunion.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese. There are no grudges that cannot be resolved, no issues that cannot be discussed and no forces that can separate us, Xi told Ma, according to agency reports, adding: “External interference cannot cannot stop the historical trend towards the reunion of family and country.

Both sides of Taiwan belong to one China, he said.

Ma responded by saying that a war would be unbearable for the Chinese people, referring to the ethnicity of people on either side of the Taiwan Strait.

If there were a war, it would be unbearable for the Chinese nation, and for both sides of the conflict. Both sides have the wisdom to handle their differences peacefully, Ma said, according to Reuters.

I sincerely hope that both sides can respect their people's values ​​and lifestyles, Ma said, adding that recent tensions between the two sides have triggered a sense of insecurity among the public in Taiwan.

The timing of Xi-Ma's meeting coincided with two events and preceded a third.

History of relationships

One of them was the anniversary of the United States-Taiwan Relations Act. It was signed in April 1979 and defines ties between the island and the United States, but maintains unofficial bilateral relations.

Despite Washington's official line following the one-China policy, Beijing remains particularly outraged by Washington's deep engagement with the island country, particularly in the context of arms sales: China calls this external interference in internal affairs.

It's a red line that Xi described China's stance on U.S.-Taiwan relations during a recent phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The meeting also coincided with the US-Japan summit in Washington and took place a day before the first-ever trilateral meeting between the two countries and the Philippines: Japan and the Philippines both have territorial disputes with China and, at At the end of the trilateral relationship, Biden said the United States' defense commitments to both countries remained ironclad.

And Xi and Mas' meeting took place just a month before Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new president from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was sworn in while incumbent Tsai Ing-wen stepped down after having accomplished two mandates. Beijing views Lai as a troublemaker and instigator of war, given his statements on Taiwan's ties to the mainland.

The meeting appears to have mainly benefited Xi, projecting domestically that Taiwan is not a lost cause. Yet back in Taiwan, Ma has struggled to gain acceptance for the idea, given changing sentiments toward China, said Sana Hashmi, a postdoctoral fellow at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation and fellow at the George HW Bush Foundation for US-China Relations.

Regarding the timing of the meeting, Hashmi said this could be interpreted as a message to the United States and, of course, Taiwan's DPP.

This timing suggests Xi's intention to signal to Taiwan and the United States that he is willing to engage with stakeholders who may be receptive to his overtures, even if they do not necessarily have influence on Taiwanese politics or the broader triangle between the United States, China and Taiwan.