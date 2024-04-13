Donald Trump rally in Lehigh Valley: photos





Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally Saturday at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds in North Whitehall Township. This is his first campaign stop of the 2024 campaign in the region.

See photos below. Check back throughout the afternoon and evening as more are added.

Supporters line up on Ritter Court on Saturday, April 13, 2024, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Anthony Salamone/The Morning Call) Supporters of former President Donald Trump arrived early Saturday, April 13, 2024, to secure their spot before his rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Victoria Spencer of Albrightsville, left, Beth Jaindl of Newport, Kathy Kocher of Slatington and Jackie Cox of Orefield, far right, arrived at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, hours before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Damian Riebe, 11, of Bethlehem, stands in front of a monster truck at the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Bentley, 3, of Thomasville, Ga., attends the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Supporters of the former President Donald Trump braves the elements Saturday, April 13, 2024, before his rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Kayleigh Klotz of Schnecksville shows her support for former President Donald Trump a few hours before his rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Tim Rex of Northampton arrived at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024 to secure a spot before his rally at the park of the Schnecksville Fire Co. exhibits. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) A sign at the Burger King on Route 309 near the site of a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Schnecksville Fire Co. fairgrounds, asks him to come for a big shot. (Rich Rolen/Special to The Morning Call) Stephen Toth of Macungie, owner of Physical Graffiti-Tees in Allentown, stopped at Burger King to grab lunch and smoke over his support for Trump before a rally on Saturday, April 13, 2024 ., at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. Toth was selling T-shirts along Route 309. (Anthony Salamone/The Morning Call) Kathy Kocher of Slatington shows off her Make America Great Again nails on Saturday, April 13, 2024, during from the Trump rally in Schnecksville. Kocher arrived at 6 a.m. to take her place. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Zachery Elbert of Germansville is seen on his 2008 Chevrolet off-road mud truck Saturday, April 13, 2024, before the Trump rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese /Special to The Morning Call) Robb Wolters of Allentown, left, Chris Frey of Kutztown and husband Bob Frey attend the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) A sampling of pro-Donald Trump merchandise at the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Jeff Ciulla, Tina Strick and Michelle Ciulla , all from Pottsville, try to stay warm on Saturday, April 13, 2024, before Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Trump flags flutter in the wind on Saturday April 13, 2024, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Justin Fuchs of Cazenovia, New York, holds up his MAGA license plate on Saturday, April 13, 2024, before the Trump rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Rachel Castillo, of Hoboken, New Jersey, wears Americana sunglasses on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Trump rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Traffic is visible on Route 309 and Ritter runs in North Whitehall Township on Saturday afternoon, April 13 2024, ahead of former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds (Rich Rolen/Special to The Morning Call) An official directs traffic on Route 309 and Ritter Court in North Whitehall Township on Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2024, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Rich Rolen/Special to The Morning Call) Vendor Dan Kintner of Souderton sells Trump merchandise on Saturday, April 13, 2024, on Route 309, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Rich Rolen/Special to The Morning Call) Vendor Dan Kintner of Souderton sells Trump merchandise on Saturday, April 13, 2024, on Route 309, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Rich Rolen/Special to The Morning Call) Vendor Dan Kintner of Souderton sells merchandise Trump on Saturday, April 13, 2024, on Route 309, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Rich Rolen/Special to The Morning Call) John Russell of Aurora, Ill. drove 11.5 hours to attend the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Jim Crawford of Bloomsbury, NJ, wears a scarf that his wife made for him at the Trump rally on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Crowd cheers as the sun appears through the clouds on Saturday April 13, 2024, before former President Donald Trump's rally at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) “Patriot Will” attends the Trump rally on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the park of the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Sam Wakeley of Chalfont attends the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Call) Dorothy Minnich, of Whitehall, Pam Agard of Unadilla, New York, Constandina Roux of Butternut, New York, and Liz Hahn of Whitehall try to stay warm before the Trump rally Saturday, April 13. , 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call)

Judy Pezzuto of Bushkill Township, Northampton County, and Susan Maxwell of Effort, Monroe County, said they were the first to arrive at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 13 2024, for the Trump rally. (Anthony Salamone/The Morning Call) Along Route 309 in South Whitehall Township, siblings Ken and Kelly Dando held a Palestinian flag, as well as a small poster inviting people to a traitor convention before former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, April 13. 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Anthony Salamone/The Morning Call) Heather Marsello of Schnecksville, shown next to her husband Joe, wore a “Biden” hoodie that depicted him as a one-star president during of the Trump rally on Saturday, April 23, 2024 in Schnecksville. Fairgrounds Fire Co. (Anthony Salamone/The Morning Call) Judy Austin of Marydel, Del., left, and Rose Sherlinski of Wilkes Barre, attend the Trump rally Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2024, at the Fairgrounds in Schnecksville Fire Co. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Doors open at the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Dick Muehleisen, of Scott Township, attends the Trump rally Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Jill Troutman and Karen Pfeiffer, both of Schnecksville, attend the Trump rally on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) Bunny Welsh, former Chester County sheriff, running for RNC delegate in the 6th District of Pennsylvania, is seen before the Trump rally Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call) The scene inside the Trump rally as the Doors opened for the first time Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2024, at the Schnecksville Fire Co. Fairgrounds. (Jane Therese/Special to The Morning Call)

