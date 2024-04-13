Boris Johnson says ready to build newt motels as wildlife threatens swimming pool plans

An adult male great crested newt (PA Media)

Boris Johnson has pledged to do everything in his power to protect newts, which could derail his plan to build an outdoor swimming pool at his home. Oxfordshire country manor.

The former prime minister said if necessary he could create motels or a refuge, nicknamed Newtopia, at the Grade II-listed Brightwell Manor, which he shares with his wife. Carrie and their three young children.

Its planning application for the pool was met with a hold objection, raising concerns that the local population of great crested newts (GCN) could be threatened by the construction.

It comes after Mr Johnson blamed red tape related to counting newts in the UK's planning system in 2020 for delays in house building nationwide.

An application for planning permission was lodged with South Oxfordshire District Council in June to install a new 11 by four meter swimming pool on the grounds of the former prime minister's home.

In his Daily Mail column, Mr Johnson wrote: If it turns out that our garden is so honored and so fortunate that it is home to great crested newts, webbed newts, whatever, I want you to know that I will do anything what it takes to protect them.

If we have to build little newt motels to accommodate them when they hang out by the pool, we will. If we have to create entire newt-friendly dikes to prevent them from falling, we will.

We will dig new ponds in which they can breed. We will make a Newtopia!

The South and Valley Last month, a campaign worker filed an interim objection, protesting that the rare amphibians could be affected by the proposed development.

In his report which stated that planning permission should not be granted at this time, local government ecologist Edward Church wrote: There are known populations of great crested newts to the east of the village.

Mapping shows that there is a pond on site and a moat immediately adjacent to the southern boundary, both well within 250 meters of the position of the proposed pond.

The proposed development falls within the highest risk red zone for GCN.

Mr Johnson said that according to one of the incredibly expensive but worth every penny ecological reports he received, there are certainly bodies of water nearby that could be hospitable to newts.

He added: It is possible that these creatures are interrupted in their wanderings, when they leave their aquatic lairs, by an unexpected new hole in the lawn.

He also wrote: I am told that something which could be the newt's footprint has been found, but we are awaiting DNA testing from the laboratory and so, inevitably, I am warned that there may be delays, and that There may be costs.

Great crested newts, black with spotted sides and orange bellies, are protected by the United Kingdom and European wildlife law.

Their numbers are declining, with habitat loss their greatest threat.

As Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said three years ago in a speech on reviving the economy that delays in accounting for newts in our system were a huge drag on productivity in the UK.