Turkey aims to triple trade in mid-corridor by 2030

Turkey is pursuing a tripartite agreement with Georgia and Azerbaijan, aimed at speeding up rail freight traffic along a Middle Corridor trade route linking China and Europe via the Caspian Sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a protocol of agreement on April 7, which aims to simplify customs procedures along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, one of the railway lines that transport goods from Azerbaijan's Caspian ports to European markets. Erdogan did not issue a statement on the signing, but Speaking At the railway's opening ceremony in 2017, he said the route could promote “political peace, security and stability, as well as social prosperity”. Turkey seeks to consolidate its role as a pillar in the Middle Corridor trade route network. An alternative route crosses the Black Sea between Georgia and Romania, but it is not attractive at the moment. due to the war in Ukraine. Georgia, for its part, is betting on a sharp increase in demand on both routes, signing initiatives such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars customs agreement, while building a deep water port. Erdogan's goal is to maintain Turkey's historic role as an East-West trade link. Last year, Erdogan felt snubbed by Western leaders after a handful of countries signed plans for a trade corridor bypassing Turkey at the G20 meeting in September. Speaking to reporters after the September 11 summit, he insisted that East-West trade needs Turkey to thrive. “Turkey is an important production and trade base,” he said. said. “The most practical line for east-west traffic must pass through Turkey.” The MoU signed by Erdogan includes specifications to coordinate customs inspection in the three countries, the implementation of which will be supervised by a new commission. If all goes as planned, this streamlining will help Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan reap the benefits of an expected transition. triple of the volume of trade in the Middle Corridor by 2030. Azerbaijan and Georgia recently completed improvements on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route to cope with increased traffic. By signing the memorandum of understanding, Erdogan places the Middle Corridor at the forefront of the Turkish scene. The agreement closes important gaps that hamper the usefulness of the rail route: the lack of standard customs procedures to date has hampered traffic. According to a World Bank report As of 2023, the large number of public operating agencies among countries along the route has been a “source of friction, increasing costs and poor reliability”. By Eurasianet.org More important reading on Oilprice.com:

