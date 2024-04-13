Solomon Islands decide whether to stick with 'chaos master' Manasseh Sogavare

It was a vintage performance.

Wearing a short-sleeved Cuban-style suit, Manasseh Sogavare took the stage.

In front of him, a few hundred high school students watched, struggling to concentrate, as the stifling Solomon Islands heat smothered the auditorium.

Mr. Sogavare, a naturally gifted orator, could apparently sense the disinterest. From the outset, he launched into a biographical narrative; telling the audience how, when he was their age, a teacher told him he would be a “Mr. Nobody”.

Manasseh Sogavare giving his speech to high school students in 2017.(ABC News: Nick Sas)

He regaled them with his first job “cleaning toilets and making tea” for the country’s British colonial masters. Now, he told them, he was prime minister of the Solomon Islands.

Finally, he mentioned Winston Churchill's project “never give in” speech from a man he described as his “idol”.

It was 2017, during his third term as Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands. A month later, Mr. Sogavare was removed from office.

Fast forward to today and he is nearing the end of his fourth term as leader of the country after returning to power in 2019.

And it is right that during this period, his “idol” has changed; these days, it seems, he is much more likely to praise Xi Jinping than Churchill.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Mr Sogavare in 2019, just weeks after “the change”.(AFP: Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

The man the Solomon Islands knows as “Soga” led the country from recognizing Taiwan to China, before signing a secret security pact. He did global headlinesinfluenced Australia's federal election and plunged the small island nation of 750,000 into the middle of a geopolitical struggle between the superpowers.

Despite violent riots in the capital in 2021 and attempts to oust him as leader, Mr. Sogavare held his ground.

And at the end of last year, its resistance effort came to fruition: the organization of the 2023 Pacific Games, financed mainly by China.

The country goes to the polls on Wednesday for what experts are calling the most important elections in its history.

On one side, there are opposition candidates pledging to distance the Solomon Islands from China. Alongside them are Western democracies, such as Australia, which privately worry about Mr Sogavare getting another term.

In the middle are the people of the Solomon Islands, who continue to face deep-rooted poverty, massive youth unemployment and a health system on its knees.

And then there is Mr. Sogavare.

He wants to add to his legacy, continue his China-centric “look north” policy and become the first prime minister of the Solomon Islands to serve a full term and win re-election.

And he really wants it.

A “very misleading” PM

For Regina and Georgiana Lepping, it's a no-win situation.

Regina and Georgiana Lepping say young people are fed up with false promises.(ABC News: Gabriella Marchant)

Both well-known filmmakers and youth leaders, the twin sisters represent a disproportionate portion of the Solomon Islands population: young people.

Seven in ten Solomon Islanders are under 34 years old. And some say if they vote, they could decide Wednesday's election.

Speaking about Mr. Sogavare and the country's leadership, they say it's complicated: on the one hand, they respect Mr. Sogavare's “strong” leadership as “the only way to get things done.”

For example, they say hosting the Pacific Games was a great moment for the country, generating a wave of national pride.

The Solomon Islands were buzzing during the Pacific Games in November.(ABC: Huge Hodge)

Yet when we look at this country which fell in its human development rankings last year, we wonder where all the development money has gone.

And, they say, there is another problem.

“So many decisions are made without consultation,” says Regina, who volunteered for an opposition party.

“And when people are not aware of what is happening, there is fear.

“If you leave people in the dark, they’re going to assume the worst.

“We cannot have a leader who leads alone, knowing what awaits him, while everyone else is in the dark.”

For Western allies like Australia and Mr. Sogavare's critics, these decisions taken “in the dark” are part of a worrying trend.

The Solomon Islands is a Westminster-style democracy, but critics have called Mr. Sogavare a “wannabe dictator” And “China's Puppet”.

The country's opposition leader, Matthew Wale, claims to have been a “very deceptive Prime Minister”.

Opposition Leader Matthew Wale says the time for change has come.(ABC News: Gabriella Marchant)

“It’s government by deception,” he said. “The time has come to stop this and only the people can do it.”

Mr. Sogavare's last term was surrounded by measures to stifle media freedom, and at one point his government attempted to ban Facebook.

Wednesday's elections were postponed for almost a year, with the prime minister saying the country could not afford to host the Pacific Games and elections at the same time.

The ABC has been trying to interview Mr Sogavare for five years. He rejected all requests.

The “master of chaos”

For longtime Solomon Islands observer Jon Fraenkel, there is no doubt that Mr. Sogavare has “authoritarian leanings.”

“He is ruthlessly determined to retain power,” he says.

“And he has been quite effective at it. After all, he is only the second Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands to serve a full term.”

Yet Dr Fraenkel, a professor of comparative politics at Victoria University of Wellington, believes the “dictator” label is exaggerated.

“'I saw some absurd Australian comments [making] all kinds of absurd claims suggesting that the country is on the verge of becoming some kind of Stalinist dictatorship,” he says.

“These are laughable and ridiculous claims from people who have no idea of ​​the context.”

Rather, he describes Mr. Sogavare as a “master of chaos.”

“I don’t want to suggest that he’s deliberately orchestrating trouble,” he says.

“But in each of his four terms, there was either a crisis just before, or a crisis triggered by his becoming prime minister.”

Ed Cavanough, executive director of the McKell Institute, agrees. He has spent the past five years researching Mr. Sogavare and the reasons for the country's shift to China.

He says the dictator's narrative is “simplistic.”

“I don't think it's fair enough to just say, 'Yeah, he's an autocrat,' because he wants to stay in power. I mean, a lot of leaders in the world want to do the exact same thing .”

Instead, Mr. Cavanough calls Mr. Sogavare a “nationalist.”

“There was certainly a legend that by adopting China, Sogavare reaped many personal dividends,” he says.

“But deep down he’s a nationalist and he’s wary of outside forces, which are basically telling the country what to do.”

The main road in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, is in a constant state of disrepair.(ABC News: Gabriella Marchant)

According to Dr Fraenkel, Mr Sogavare conveys the “hope and expectation” that the link with China will guarantee greater development opportunities.

“But I’m not sure he’s right,” he said.

“There seems to be a sort of reliance on foreign aid as the solution to all of the country's development problems, when in reality it is more likely that the long-term solutions will come from within.”

Story time

The Solomon Islands is a country where a good story travels far.

Across the hundreds of islands and atolls that make up the country, storytelling, as it is locally called, is a national pastime.

There are skastom stories, similar to Australian Aboriginal dreamtime stories; stories based on cultural knowledge passed down from generation to generation.

And then there is just plain gossip, known in the Pacific as “wireless coconut.”

A good story travels far to the Solomon Islands.(ABC News: Gabriella Marchant)

It's no surprise that there is a treasure trove of stories centered around Manasseh Sogavare, a man who has dominated the country and its direction for the past 25 years.

There's one about how Mr. Sogavare told an American academic that he saw the ghost of his mentor, former Prime Minister Solomon Mamaloni, who “returned from the grave to offer him advice”.

The direction was for him to adopt a strident “nationalist agenda”.

Mr. Sogavare's paranoia and fear of being murdered are also behind many of the stories surrounding Honiara.

A local media article dating from 2006 even claimed that Mr. Sogavare had consulted a psychic who told him about an imminent assassination. However, this story has never been corroborated.

Today, the most powerful story some would argue is that Mr. Sogavare is blindly pushing the Solomon Islands down a path cohesive with China, neglecting the country's democratic roots.

In a recent campaign speech, he rejected this notion, instead calling it a “new political reality.”

“We put this country on the map with the powerful and important decisions we made. We became relevant,” he said in his speech.

“For 45 years, we have struggled to make progress in development under [the previous] arrangement.

“We need all development partners because we are a developing country.”

A major rival of Mr Sogavare, Peter Kenilorea Jr, leader of the United Party, rejects the idea.

Peter Kenilorea Jr sees a different future for the Solomon Islands.(ABC News: Luke Bowden)

The son of the country's first prime minister says the decisions made by Mr Sogavare are “not in the best interest of the nation”.

“I always say that the development of the Solomon Islands will always rest on the shoulders of the people of the Solomon Islands,” he said.

“And it's not Taiwan, it's not China that will develop the Solomon Islands. It's not the United States. It's not Australia. It's us.”

For the Lepping sisters, just two of the Solomon Islands' 750,000 people, they simply want a better future for all.

“[We think] the future looks promising with young people now finally aware of the problems that arise. They are conscious with [the election] to come,” said Jojo.

“People are tired of all the promises [to give] them a better life. Everyone here just wants a better life. »