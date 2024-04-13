US intelligence shows China increasing equipment sales to Russia to support Ukraine war effort





WASHINGTON — China has increased its sales to Russia of machine tools, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow in turn uses to produce missiles, tanks, planes and other weapons for its war against Russia. Ukraine, according to an American assessment. Two senior Biden administration officials, who discussed the sensitive findings Friday on condition of anonymity, said that in 2023, about 90% of Russian microelectronics came from China, which Russia has used to make missiles, tanks and planes. Nearly 70% of the roughly $900 million in Russian machine tool imports in the final quarter of 2023 came from China. Chinese and Russian entities are also working to jointly produce unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia, and Chinese companies are likely supplying Russia with nitrocellulose used in munitions manufacturing, the officials said. Chinese companies Wuhan Global Sensor Technology Co., Wuhan Tongsheng Technology Co. Ltd. and Hikvision supply optical components for use in Russian tanks and armored vehicles. The officials said Russia received military optics for use in tanks and armored vehicles made by Chinese companies iRay Technology and the North China Electro-Optics Research Institute, and that China had supplied Russia with drone engines and turbojets for its cruise missiles. Russian semiconductor imports from China rose from $200 million in 2021 to more than $500 million in 2022, according to Russian customs data analyzed by the Free Russia Foundation, a development advocacy group. of civil society. Beijing is also working with Russia to improve its satellites and other space capabilities for use in Ukraine, a development that officials say could, in the long term, increase the threat Russia poses across Europe. The officials, citing downgraded intelligence findings, said the United States also determined that China was providing footage to Russia for its war against Ukraine. The officials discussed the findings as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China this month for talks. Blinken is due to travel to next week's Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Capri, Italy, where he is expected to raise concerns about China's growing indirect support for Russia as Moscow reorganizes its army and seeks to consolidate its recent gains in Ukraine. President Joe Biden has already raised concerns directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Beijing's indirect support for Russia's war effort. Although China has not provided direct, lethal military support to Russia, it has supported it diplomatically by accusing the West of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start war and by abstaining from to call it an invasion out of deference to the Kremlin. China has repeatedly stated that it does not provide weapons or military assistance to Russia.

