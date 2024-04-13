Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's criminal trial





For the first time in the nation's history, a former U.S. president will face a criminal trial Monday when jury selection begins in District Attorney Alvin Braggs' case against Donald Trump, which centers on an illicit money payment to Stormy Daniels.

The scheme at the heart of the affair has long been public knowledge, first making headlines in January 2018 when an explosive article in the Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer , had silenced a porn star who claimed to have slept with him. Trump in a plan to ensure his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

The twists and turns of the years that followed saw Cohen turn on Trump and go to prison, Daniels become a household name, both endlessly disparaged by the former president on social media, and too many book deals to be listed.

The sensational saga is about to reach its crescendo when the main characters face off at the 100 Center St. trial, where a jury of Manhattanites will determine whether Trump committed any crimes the last time he was in office. reach of the presidency as he fights for another victory this year. November.

Here's a reminder of what you need to know about the historic affair of silence:

Adult film star Stormy Daniels attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's “Pleasure” at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) What will the trial look like?

Trump and his Secret Service entourage are expected to descend on the Lower Manhattan courthouse around 9 a.m. Monday, accompanied by a crowd of reporters, photographers, prospective jurors and potentially protesters.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, including the jury selection process, which could take weeks as the judge and both sides sift through hundreds of New Yorkers to find 12 impartial jurors and six alternates.

Unlike his previous civil trials, Trump is expected to be present at the downtown courthouse every day unless requested otherwise. He told reporters Friday evening that he planned to testify.

What crimes is Trump accused of?

The former president is accused of repeatedly and fraudulently falsifying business records in New York to cover up a secret scheme that hid potentially damaging information about his past from voters.

Prosecutors say the scheme began in August 2015 at Trump Tower, where Trump met with Cohen and David Pecker, the chairman of American Media, Inc., the company that previously owned The National Enquirer, to hatch a plan to capture and kill stories that might happen. thwart his candidacy. Pecker allegedly agreed to be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign and alert Cohen when something came up so they could negotiate exclusive rights to the stories and ensure they would never be published. American Media, Inc. and Cohen acknowledged their role.

Among those Trump sought to keep silent about his sinister misdeeds, prosecutors say, were:

Daniels, who alleges that Trump cheated on Melania with her at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006, less than a year after the birth of his youngest child. Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who claimed to have had a nine-month affair with Trump in 2006. Dino Sajudin, a doorman at Trump Tower trying to sell a story alleging that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock.

Trump faces 34 counts representing 11 checks returned to Cohen for facilitating the scheme totaling $420,000, 11 related invoices and 12 ledger entries. Prosecutors allege he falsely recorded the payments as legal fees and fees to conceal a second felony, the hush money scheme that violated election laws as class E misdemeanors.

According to prosecutors' case and confessions from Cohen and Pecker in Cohen's 2018 federal case, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 and managed the silence-related expenses and American Media, Inc. paid McDougal $150,000 and $30,000 to the doorman.

Why is this case being tried eight years later?

Less than a year after the public learned of the hush money scheme, Cohen had turned on Trump, set about doing his dirty work, and was on his way to federal prison. But it seemed the former president would emerge unscathed.

Federal authorities in the U.S. Attorneys' Office in Manhattan notoriously implicated Trump in their case against Cohen as Individual-1. However, they declined to file charges in accordance with Justice Department policy barring indictments against a sitting president. In July 2019, a judge revealed that the federal campaign finance investigation had concluded.

About a year after Cohen's conviction, facing the federal government, then-Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr., revived an investigation into the hush money scheme that expanded to include Trump's business dealings. But after years of investigating Trump, Vance left office without pressing an indictment, leaving the decision to his successor, Alvin Bragg.

Bragg quickly clashed with investigators hired by the previous administration, eager to immediately greenlight charges against Trump.

The conflict exploded into public view less than two months into his term when former prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned in spectacular fashion and Pomerantz's leaked resignation letter claimed Trump was guilty of numerous crimes and that it was a serious failure of justice by the new prosecutor not to prosecute.

Pomerantz later wrote a controversial book about why he quit, while Bragg promised the public he hadn't made up his mind.

Less than a year later, he began presenting evidence to a new grand jury on the hush money scheme and obtained an indictment against Trump on March 30, 2023. The office of AG Tish James ultimately brought a business fraud case against Trump to civil court, which recently resulted in nearly half a billion dollars in fines, which Trump is appealing.

What is Michael Cohen's role?

The longtime fixer turned bitter Trump foe is expected to be the prosecutor's star witness and has largely cooperated since going to prison for Trump.

Months after the feds raided his residences in April 2018, Cohen told The News he wasn't worried. Trump's bulldog lawyer has agreed to plead guilty to violating campaign finance laws by running the hush money scheme at his request. He also admitted to tax evasion and lying to Congress about Trump's business dealings with Moscow, and in 2018 he cooperated during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.

Cohen sought to cooperate with the federal government to obtain a more lenient sentence, but refused to tell the whole truth and was sentenced to three years for what the late Judge William Pauley described as a veritable smorgasbord of conduct. fraudulent.

He served the second half of his sentence in his Trump Park Avenue apartment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was briefly sent back to prison when he refused to not write a book about Trump while under house arrest.

Pecker and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's twice-convicted finance chief, were among those granted immunity in the federal investigation into Cohen.

Michael Cohen returns to the courtroom after a break in proceedings at the New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) What did Stormy Daniels say about Trump?

When she testified at the January 2022 trial of her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, for stealing advances for her memoir Full Disclosure, Daniels pushed back against descriptions of her tryst with Trump at the charity golf tournament as an affair.

Because it wasn't romantic, she said. I don't consider getting stuck coming out of the toilet to be a big deal.

The adult film star and author of the book caused a sensation, in which she compared the penis of the then president to a mushroom with yeti pubes and to the mushroom character from Mario Kart.

Could Trump go to jail?

The charges could land Trump with a prison sentence of up to four years.

That said, Trump is unlikely to serve time as a nonviolent first offender if convicted.

What will happen if Trump loses the lawsuit and wins the election?

Nothing.

He may be convicted and continue to serve as president, but he will not be able to forgive himself for the charges against the state.

The trial heavily interferes with Trump's campaign plans, and a criminal conviction could impact how some voters view him as a candidate before heading to the polls.

The presumptive GOP nominee also faces three other criminal cases, but it is unclear whether any of them will go to trial before November 8. In Washington, D.C. and Georgia, Trump is accused of election interference, and in Florida he has been indicted for hoarding highly sensitive classified materials at Mar-a-Lago and at his New Jersey golf course. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

