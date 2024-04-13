Six opposition parties, including PTI, unite for “protection of the Constitution”





QUETTA:

A 'grand alliance' of six opposition parties, including the PTI, have joined hands to launch a movement for 'protecting the Constitution' in a bid to launch a storm against allegations of electoral malpractices in the 8 general elections FEBRUARY.

The 'Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan' (TTAP) coalition was formed early on Saturday after an all-night session of opposition party leaders, in light of the government's perceived encroachments on constitutional integrity.

Following the meeting, opposition leaders, including PkMAP's Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI's Omar Ayub and JI's acting Emir Liaquat Baloch, held a joint press conference.

“We are determined to end the system of one country, two laws,” said PTI general secretary Omar Ayub. He added that PkMAP Chairman Achakzai was appointed chairman of the six-party alliance with the consensus of opposition party leaders.

Ayub also revealed that the first two protest rallies of the alliance will be held in Balochistan.

Achakzai stressed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, saying no “compromise would be made on its defense.”

Gathering in Pishin

The alliance held its inaugural rally in Pishin earlier today. The gathering witnessed speeches by Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Dr Attaur Rehman, Allama Nasir Abbas, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal and other eminent leaders.

JI's Dr Rahman stressed the importance of constitutional supremacy and the unity of opposition parties to defend it.

Addressing the gathering, Ayub lamented the erosion of constitutional supremacy under the current government, citing the continued detention of party chief Imran Khan as proof of the government's excesses.

“The mandate of the people, as demonstrated on February 8, cannot be ignored. The PTI continues to defend the rights and civil liberties of all citizens.”

Ayub, highlighting the representation of all parties in TTAP, said, “Representatives from all corners of Pakistan are united on this platform.”

“Now is not the time for complacency; our nation demands our active participation. Safeguarding the Constitution is essential.”

“Pakistan belongs to all of us, but many are suffering under the weight of oppression,” Sahibzada Hamid Raza said in his speech.

Read SIC announces the formation of a “grand alliance”

He commended the participants for their resilience, proclaiming: “Today, in the midst of adversity, your steadfastness testifies to the indomitable will of the people.

MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addressed the gathering, saying: “We are the guardians of this nation, united against the forces seeking to sow division.”

He criticized previous governments, saying: “Decades of mismanagement and corruption have brought our nation to a perilous moment.”

BNP leader Akhtar Mengal delivered a fervent speech, saying: “We reject the legitimacy of 'Form 47 government' and Article 144. Our struggle will persist until constitutional supremacy is restored.”

He questioned the effectiveness of the repressive measures, asking: “How can Article 144 deter political activism that even natural calamities cannot quell?”

He said political workers were fighting against the harshest martial law. “In Balochistan, there is a Form 47 government, an establishment government.”

“No action has been taken against those who stole the mandate of the people in the country,” he added.

“The elections are marred by manipulation, favoring candidates who have no local support,” Mengal said. “After the missing people in Balochistan, people are now going missing in every corner of the country.”

Earlier, Ayub had said the party was ready to join hands with a “grand opposition alliance”.

This announcement comes as earlier this month, the PTI revealed its intention to launch a national movement against allegations of electoral fraud, which is scheduled to kick off on April 13.

The PTI cries injustice, alleging that the current government snatched its mandate, claiming to have manipulated Form 47 to give an upper hand to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). ).

An upcoming opposition meeting is expected to deliberate on the potential inclusion of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the opposition grand alliance.

