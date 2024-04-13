Fact Check Donald Trump Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago with Mike Johnson





Seeking to present a unified Republican front, former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met at Trumps Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., to tout several issues that the GOP considers key in the 2024 election, including voting laws and immigration.

Johnson focused his remarks on upcoming legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. The move adds to the party's efforts to prevent non-citizens from voting, which is already illegal under current law.

During a televised press conference after Trump and Johnson's remarks on April 12, Trump made several false or misleading comments. Here are a few.

“Venezuela announced that its crime decreased by 67% thanks to the fact that it took the gang members, leaders and members and very kindly dropped them off in the United States of America.”

It's wrong.

Although Venezuelan government data is unreliable, some available data from independent organizations shows that violent deaths have declined recently, but not by 67 percent. From 2022 to 2023, violent deaths fell by 25%, according to the Independent Venezuelan Observatory of Violence.

However, criminologists told PolitiFact that the reason for the decline was not immigration to the United States.

Experts say the number of violent deaths has declined due to Venezuela's poor economy and the government's extrajudicial killings. So many people have left Venezuela that criminals also have fewer people to attack. Experts say there is no evidence that the Maduro government is emptying its prisons and sending criminals to the United States.

Democrats are in favor of “executing a baby after birth. And you can say what you want, but it's extreme.”

It's wrong.

Trump's incendiary rhetoric exaggerates by claiming the party supports the killing of an unwanted infant after birth. That would be infanticide and it's illegal in every state, and mainstream Democrats don't support that.

Situations leading to fetal death in the third trimester are rare and involve emergencies such as fetal anomalies or life-threatening medical emergencies for the mother. Babies who are born are not killed.

For fetuses with a very short life expectancy, doctors may induce labor and offer palliative care to make the newborn as comfortable as possible. Some families choose this option when faced with diagnoses that limit their baby's survival after birth to just minutes or days after delivery, reproductive health experts said.

During the press conference, Trump recalled a controversy from 2019. In 2019, Trump said that then-Virginia Governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, “said he would allow even a newborn to come into the world and wrap the baby,” and make the baby comfortable, then talk to the mother and talk to the father, then run the baby. Run the baby.

We judged at the time that Trump was putting words in Northam's mouth and we rated it as false. Northam, a physician, never said he would authorize the execution of newborns. He said in a radio interview that in rare cases late in pregnancy where the fetuses are not viable, doctors deliver the baby, keep it comfortable, resuscitate it if the mother wishes, and then have a “discussion” with the mother.

“The Biden administration actually took the best, one of the best (from the Justice Department) and put him in the (Manhattan district attorneys) office to lead” the prosecution of Trump.

There is no evidence that the Biden administration colluded with the Manhattan district attorney's office to prosecute Trump.

Trump is referring to one of Braggs' prosecutors, Matthew Colangelo, who previously worked for the Justice Department and the New York attorney general.

While working for the New York attorney general, Colangelo investigated the Trump Foundation and led lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Some legal experts told PolitiFact that Bragg could have avoided controversy by not hiring Colangelo, but they agreed that his hiring does not mean the White House or campaign officials coordinated with the prosecutors' office.

“Why would it be strange or suspicious for a prosecutor to hire another prosecutor with a New York license and experience in complex prosecutorial cases? said Matthew J. Galluzzo, who worked as a Manhattan prosecutor before Braggs' tenure and is now in private practice. “Most federal prosecutors in this country have worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations.”

President Joe Biden, in his classified documents case, “walked away unscathed and I'm still fighting this lawsuit.”

An independent special counsel, Robert Hur, investigated Biden's withholding of documents from his vice presidency and declined to file charges, although he criticized some of Biden's document-handling practices.

Trump is in a different situation; he was indicted in June 2023 on approximately three dozen counts, including willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Hurs' report drew several distinctions between his investigation of Biden and special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.

Hur wrote in his report that Biden cooperated in the investigation by turning over documents to the National Archives and the Justice Department, consenting to property searches and appearing for an interview, while Trump thwarted federal efforts to recover documents.

Hur wrote that, according to Trump's indictment, the former president “not only refused to return the documents for many months, but he also obstructed justice by enlisting others to destroy the evidence and then lie about it.”

“The Trump indictment alleges deliberate and willful behavior and lies to federal investigators that Hur does not find in the Biden investigation,” said Joan Meyer, who has worked as a federal and local prosecutor and is now associated with the Thompson Law Firm. Hine LLP, told PolitiFact at the time.

PolitiFact senior correspondent Amy Sherman and staff writers Maria Ramirez Uribe and Samantha Putterman contributed to this report.

