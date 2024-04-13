Live blog: Hamas submits response to mediators on Gaza truce

00:49 GMT Israeli army carries out night raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has invaded several Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian media.

The WAFA news agency reported that the army attacked several villages in western Jenin and carried out on-the-ground interrogations of residents.

He cites sources as saying the army attacked Qalqilya, deployed snipers in several areas of the city and interrogated young people.

The Israeli army also broke into the town of Idna, west of Hebron, and stormed a hall housing Palestinian workers from Gaza, arresting a number of them, WAFA added .

Tensions have been high in the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military invasion of Gaza. Israeli troops and illegal settlers have killed at least 460 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

23:16 GMT Rockets fired from Gaza towards southern Israel

The Israeli military said rocket sirens were activated in the Sderot area in southern Israel after a barrage of projectiles was fired from besieged Gaza.

THE Israel Times The news site cited a municipality official as saying that at least eight rockets had been fired from Gaza towards Sderot and its surrounding areas.

He added that some rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system and no casualties were reported.

Despite the decrease in rockets fired from Gaza in recent months due to the Israeli invasion of Gaza, Palestinian groups have still occasionally announced rocket fire from Gaza.