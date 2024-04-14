PM Modi to launch 'Sankalp Patra' in Delhi today for Lok Sabha elections 2024





BJP Manifesto: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday morning at the BJP headquarters extension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the unveiling, as reported by PTI. The party's manifesto is expected to highlight important commitments, including the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and the ambitious goal of positioning India as the world's third largest economy. With a focus on welfare and development, the BJP manifesto is expected to outline its vision of 'viksit Bharat' (developed India), which is likely to be a central theme of its election manifesto. The event coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a prominent figure in the Dalit community and a key architect of the Indian Constitution. BJP to release manifesto for Lok Sabha elections at party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, PM Modi will be present – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024 Given that the BJP government has already delivered on many of its core ideological promises, such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370, attention will be drawn to how the cultural agenda and The party's broader Hindutva is reflected in the manifesto. According to party sources cited by PTI, the manifesto will highlight measures aimed at benefiting various sections of society, including youth, women, farmers and the economically disadvantaged. These four groups, often mentioned by Prime Minister Modi, should feature prominently in the BJP's election promises. Last month, BJP president JP Nadda appointed the election manifesto committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh heading the committee. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the convener, while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal served as co-convener. The committee consisted of esteemed members such as Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Vishnu Deo Sai, Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram, Ravishankar Prasad, Sushil Modi, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Vinod Tawde, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, OP Dhankar, Anil Antony and Tariq Mansoor. The manifesto committee met twice to discuss various proposals after the party conducted extensive exercises, including sending vans across the country and launching social media campaigns, to gather suggestions public. ALSO READ | Congress reacts to PM Modi's 'Muslim League' remark on LS manifesto, says 'his mind was still stuck in 1925' Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP vs Congress on 'Nyay Patra' The Congress party's reaction to the release of the BJP manifesto will be one to watch, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks accusing the Congress's 'Nyay Patra' of bearing the imprint of the 'Muslim League'. Congress party leaders took this issue to the Election Commission of India (ECI), denouncing Prime Minister Modi's comments. Responding to PM Modi's allegations, senior Congress leader Kharge said, “All PM Modi thinks about is dividing the country on religious lines and polarizing the people.” It seems he did not read our manifesto correctly. We promised jobs to youth, Rs 1 lakh per year to every woman, MSP guarantee to farmers, among other promises. Are these benefits reserved for a certain community? They themselves were associated with the Muslim League. They should revisit their own history to understand things better. Moreover, Randeep Surjewala, the national spokesperson of the Congress, dismissed Prime Minister Modi's criticism, saying, “It seems that Prime Minister Modi is not concerned about the dignity of the post he occupies.” All we have promised is Rs 1 lakh per year to every woman. How does this affect Hindus or Muslims? The reality is that Prime Minister Modi is still stuck in 1925, even though the country gained independence in 1947.” Prime Minister Modi, terming the Congress manifesto a “pack of lies”, claimed that it harbored an intention to fragment India. He drew parallels between the manifesto and the ideology of the Muslim League during the era of Indian independence.

