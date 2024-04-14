Joe Biden gains ground on Donald Trump in critical Swing States





President Joe Biden is gaining ground on Donald Trump in a number of key states, according to a recent poll.

A new poll conducted by Greenberg Research for Democracy Corps surveyed 2,500 registered voters in the United States between March 28 and April 2, 2024, assessing voting intentions in a number of states. The poll measured what it identified as “key battleground” states: Arizona, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Battleground states, also called swing states, are those where the vote is the closest, usually within a point between winner and loser. Some states in the United States often have close votes or can switch between parties in elections.

The survey found that in those nine states, Biden moved to within three points of Trump, at 40-43, narrowing the gap from the last poll in November 2023, when Trump was 43 and Biden was 37 . The point gap between the candidates remained, but with 41 percent supporting Biden and 44 percent supporting Trump.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden succeeded… U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden managed to close some gaps between voting groups in key battleground states. More

Democracy Corps is an independent, nonprofit organization that produces free public opinion research. It was co-founded by Stan Greenberg, who served as a polling advisor to President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore.

The poll also found that Biden is gaining swing voters, whom he defines as “independent, double-hate and moderate.” Double haters are those who don't like candidates or political parties.

Compared to his November 2023 poll, Biden increased his vote share among these swing voters from 37% to 40%, while Trump also increased by 1% from 43 to 44%, meaning there is now a gap of four points between them instead of a gap of six points.

Among Black, Hispanic and Asian voters, Biden made modest gains in all but the latter in battleground states. The poll found in November 2023 that 60% of Black voters indicated they would vote for Biden, which increased eight points to 68%. Trump is far behind, with only 16% of black voters surveyed saying they would vote for him starting in April 2024, a drop of 4.4 points from November.

A similar eight-point increase for Biden was among Hispanic voters, with support increasing from 37 to 45 between November and April. Last year, the candidates were neck and neck, with Trump at 36 percent.

However, Biden's popularity among Asian voters has declined, the poll shows. A four-point drop was recorded between the current poll and the previous one, with Biden now enjoying the support of 47 percent of Asian voters surveyed, compared to 51 percent previously. Trump made progress in this demographic, rising from 24 to 34 percent, an increase of 10 points since November.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump and Biden campaign teams by email for comment outside of normal business hours.

Battleground states refer to states that tend to realign politically with each general election. In 2020, five states flipped from one party to another – Biden edged out President Trump with narrow victories in the key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all states won by Trump in 2016.

Often, battleground states are won only by narrow margins. For example, in 2020, Biden beat Trump in Arizona by just 0.4% of the vote. In Georgia the margin was only 0.3 percent and in Pennsylvania it was 1.2 percent.

For comparison, in comfortably blue California, Biden obliterated his opponent with 63.5 percent of the vote to 34.3 percent. In the traditionally red state of Tennessee, Trump won 60.7% of the vote, compared to Biden's 37.4%.

