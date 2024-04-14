Is it possible for Prabowo to bring together Jokowi, SBY and Megawati around the same table?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The winning presidential candidate of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), Prabowo Subianto would like to unite President Joko Widodo, the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri. Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak gave an example of the existing mechanism in the United States, namely club president. There, former presidents can participate and contribute to the development of their country. “Pak Prabowo frankly has a desire, if necessary, his meeting will be between Mr. Prabowo, Ms. Megawati, Mr. Jokowi and Mr. SBY can sit together, discuss, talk about his experiences leading Indonesia, you can sharing “With Pak Prabowo you can share tasks, for example,” Dahnil said, as quoted by Compass TVFriday (12/4/2024). Also read: Megawati to meet Prabowo after hearing on presidential election results dispute ends He said Prabowo wanted Indonesia to see significant progress in the next 5 to 10 years. Apart from this, Dahnil continued, Prabowo wants there to be unity of the elites so that society is not divided after the electoral dispute. “This is what Pak Prabowo wants. “There is unity among the elites, then it impacts down, there is unity at the lower level, so that we are not divided, there is no political hatred, no hard feelings politics, etc., this is Pak Prabowo's political spirit and vision,” he said. Megawati has bigger problems with Jokowi Contacted separately, Nyarwi Ahmad, a political communications expert at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), believes that the consolidation that Prabowo and Megawati will build will likely encounter more obstacles from Joko Widodo than from SBY. Also read: Jokowi is not considered an obstacle to the meeting between Prabowo and Megawati According to him, Megawati has bigger problems with Jokowi regarding the 2024 presidential election. “Yes, it is also a variable other than Jokowi, but if we look at weight, the problem is deeper in Jokowi than in SBY,” Nyarwi said when contacted. Kompas.comSunday (14/4/2024). He said the problem was more serious than the psychological barriers that existed for almost 20 years between Megawati and SBY. Because in the 2004 presidential election, SBY ran as a presidential candidate after becoming one of the ministers in Megawati's government. At this time, SBY became Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs (Menko Polkam). Meanwhile, Jokowi is currently president and is not considered neutral and tends to support Prabowo and his vice presidential candidate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “Due to his relationship with SBY, SBY was only a minister for Ms. Mega, who said that when he ran for president, he did not do so openly. “Jokowi positions himself as a president seen as having his own storyline to support 02,” he said.



