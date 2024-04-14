Boris Johnson's favorite movie scene is the multiple vengeance at the end of The Godfather, when mob boss Michael Corleone eliminates his enemies in an orgy of bullets and bloodshed.

But for the former prime minister, who is once again at the center of speculation about his political intentions, life seems to have imitated art, as one by one his allies were eliminated in often mysterious circumstances.

Mr. Johnson's allies have long believed that this series of incidents is more than just a coincidence. Their suspicions were reinforced by last week's Mail on Sunday revelation that William Wragg, the Tory MP at the center of a sexting scandal, was linked to an alleged sting operation that contributed to the fall of Mr. Johnson.

It was claimed Mr Wragg helped make allegations of sexual misconduct against Johnson's key ally Chris Pincher in June 2022, leading to his resignation as deputy chief whip and an eight-week suspension from the House of Commons, before stepping down as an MP in September last year.

Mr. Pincher was responsible for the so-called Operation Save Big Dog aimed at stopping rebel MPs from ousting Mr. Johnson, and his downfall catalyzed Mr. Johnson's departure.

Johnson's allies argue that Mr Pincher's disappearance was just the most dramatic of a number of political blows dealt to Boris's friends.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has spoken out about the sinister forces who vetoed her nomination to the peerage. Mr Wragg was also implicated when he used his role as chairman of the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee to ask Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, during an evidence session, whether he was aware of rather forceful communications sent by Ms Dorries to senior officials. on the veto.

Mr Case appeared ready to answer the question, dragging Ms Dorries into controversy by responding that he was aware of these communications and had reported them to the Chief Whip and Speaker of the House.

Ms Dorries admits sending cutting messages, but only to Mr Case.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss was also an ally of Boris before following him to Number 10. Ms Truss was the victim of a dirty dossier which circulated in Whitehall when she was Mr Johnson's foreign minister, containing sinister and false allegations about his personal life.

Another Boris stalwart, Dominic Raab, saw his political career truncated by allegations of bullying in April last year, eight months after Mr Johnson left Downing Street.

In vain, Mr Raab, who served as foreign secretary and deputy prime minister to Mr Johnson, protested that the findings of an investigation into his behavior were both flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government. And in January last year, Nadhim Zahawi, whose political profile exploded after being appointed Covid Vaccines Minister by Mr Johnson, was sacked by Rishi Sunak for failing to reveal that HMRC had investigated his affairs tax.

Another ally, who we are not identifying, left politics after facing sexual assault allegations they say are false, while former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, a longtime member from Mr Johnson's inner circle, is leaving politics due to the personal toll on him and his family.

Even though many of his loyal lieutenants have been sacked, Mr Johnson himself remains undaunted, teasingly not ruling out a return to the frontline of British politics last week.

The former prime minister told students at Georgetown University in Washington that while his return was unlikely in the short term, it would be possible at some point in the future, when and if he felt he was necessary again.

I think the only circumstances under which someone should run for office is if they have something to contribute, he said.

Last night, Ms Dorries said: In Mein Kampf, Hitler described how people could be led to believe a colossal lie because they would not believe that someone could possess the audacity required to distort the truth in such a way infamous.

To succeed, the lie just had to be repeated over and over again.

Boris Johnson was sacked after receiving a fixed fine for not eating a piece of birthday cake that had been brought to his office.

This is the only substantial and true fact regarding his dismissal from the post of Prime Minister. The rest was repeated lies, scams and deceitful maneuvers.

She added: While writing my book, The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, I received repeated warnings about what was going to happen to myself and the other spear-bearers loyal to Boris and one by one, these warnings came true.

It was claimed Mr Wragg (pictured) helped make allegations of sexual misconduct against Johnson's key ally Chris Pincher in June 2022.

Almost everyone I interviewed mentioned William Wragg as a key figure who used his connections to influence events: often in a subsidized Westminster bar, at the Carlton Club or on camera calling for someone to resign in the most brutal and forceful way, Boris Johnson himself.

Friends of Mr Wragg, who has now given up both the Tory Whip and his coveted chairmanship of the Commons committee following the Honeytrap affair, reject any suggestion that he played a role in Mr Wragg's downfall .Pinchers.

Sir Charles Walker, Conservative MP and chairman of the select committee, said he found all the score-settling directed at Mr Wragg as distasteful as the childish “what the hell” justification of those responsible for this wickedness.

He added: I'm angry. Will dove so deep into this terrible situation but didn't ask me for help.

One critic of Mr Wragg doubted the Hazel Grove MP was a Machiavelli reborn.

He told this newspaper: Wills is not so much Godfather as House of Cards, and a pretty lame amateur production at that.

Other senior conservatives see Mr. Wragg as someone who craves attention but then struggles with the heat.

Just a few weeks ago, Mr Wragg led the charge to sack Sir Lindsay Hoyle, because the Speaker allegedly bowed to pressure put on him by Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer over arrangements for a parliamentary vote. House of Commons on the Gaza crisis.

However, Mr Wraggs' loss is Sir Lindsay's gain. His friends say he will no longer continue his campaign against the President.

Long before the honey trap attack emerged, Mr Wragg, still only 36, had announced he would quit the Commons at the next election.

Beyond that, his long-term future is unclear, although a post-Commons career option appears to be a casualty of the honey trap controversy.

Mr Wragg had planned to go into business with his friend Sir Charles, who is also standing down from elections to advise people on how to give evidence to House of Commons committees.

However, this project appears to have been abandoned.

Despite this, another Tory colleague mischievously suggested that a future consultancy career for Mr Wragg was still not ruled out on one condition.

Namely, Will tells his clients how not to do things that seem to be his strong point, he said.