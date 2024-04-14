Civil War Star Explains Why Movie President Isn't Based on Donald Trump





The President (Nick Offerman) in a scene from “Civil War.”

A24

Civil War star Nick Offerman says former President Donald Trump didn't even cross his mind while playing the divisive president in filmmaker Alex Garland's dystopian thriller.

In Civil War, which is new in theaters Friday, Offerman plays an unnamed dictatorial future president for a third term, holed up in the White House during a brutal conflict between warring factions of a geographically divided America.

A region dubbed the Western Forces, made up of the breakaway states of California and Texas, is heading toward Washington, D.C., to overthrow the president. With time running out, a small group of journalists led by veteran war photographer Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst) head to the nation's capital hoping to take photos and interview the president before the WF can. 'reach.

At the film's premiere in early April, Deadline asked Offerman if he thought about Trump while playing the small but pivotal role of commander in chief.

Honestly, no, Offerman told Deadline during a red carpet interview. When you see the film, it is so detached from anything in modern politics, not just in our country but in any other country. It's like doing a play where I play a baseball player and people say, Have you ever thought about your favorite team, the Cubs? And I answer: No, it’s brilliant fiction.

Civil War Does Not Mention Democrats or Republicans

Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War does not take political sides and avoids any discussion of political ideologies or cultural arguments, and instead focuses on the horrific aftermath of bloody battles between Americans. Garland even goes so far as to avoid mentioning the Democratic or Republican parties by name.

“At the heart of it, it's really about humanity and what happens when people stop treating each other like human beings,” Kirsten Dunst told CBS Sunday Morning.

Nick Offerman told Deadline at the film's premiere that he took part in the project to honor Garland's direction, which is why he didn't base his portrayal in POTUS #45. Instead, he let what Garland had written in the screenplay inform his portrait of the country. leader who abolished the FBI during his term.

From the start, it clearly wasn't based on anything in reality, so it's a distraction, and my job is to immediately say: who is this guy? And how can I best serve Alex’s vision? Offerman told Deadline.

Even though his portrayal is not based on former President Donald Trump, Offerman warned CBS Sunday Morning that the messages of the Civil War simply cannot be ignored given the fractured state of the country.

“I hope as many people as possible see it, and I hope it helps us slowly try to find decency in our society, support it, and turn our backs on the forces that make us look in the other direction and can lead us to things like what happens in this movie,” Offerman told CBS Sunday Morning.

Civil War is showing in theaters.

