Climate change requires US, China to cooperate, not compete, experts warn

Looking back, what was so successful was our willingness to build consensus on important issues, our willingness to collaborate and cooperate [for] local public good and our willingness to agree to disagree, said Bo Li, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund. In a difficult time like this, this will is both rare and extremely valuable.

Li, speaking at the Harvard College China Forum on Telling the US-China Story, highlighted in particular the bleak outlook on global warming, adding that the world is far behind its commitments, even anemic, reduction of greenhouse gases and needs the leadership of China. and the United States.

Experts on US-China relations urge powers to embrace common interests and be introspective

Greenhouse gases must be reduced by at least 25 percent by 2030 to avoid the worst effects of climate change, Li said, but targets announced by //no country// would only bring it down to 11 percent and even that is questionable given the shortage. of political will.

International coordination is essential, Li said. Between the United States, China, India and Europe, this would cover 60% of global emissions and spur the rest of the world to act. Climate poses a major threat to global economic stability, growth and jobs, not to mention lives and health.

Citizens of both countries must hold their leaders accountable and build that political will, said Stephen Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, whether on climate change or a host of issues. other bilateral issues and irritants.

You have a unique understanding of China and the United States, he told an audience of mostly Chinese Harvard students. And when you know that the U.S. government's policies are bad or the Chinese government's policies are bad, you have to speak out. If you don't take this opportunity seriously, I despair. [of] the future of relations between the United States and China.

Led by Beijing and Washington, with their formidable industrial prowess and financial influence, the world must adopt and achieve more ambitious climate goals, embrace carbon trading, and find ways to raise and channel trillions of dollars of capital from the sector private sector towards the clean energy sector. transition, Li said.

Speakers at this weekend's forum said a transition of this magnitude must take the profit motive into account.

Speakers at the forum included William Li, founder and chairman of Chinese electric vehicle company Nio, and Shawn Qu, founder and CEO of Canadian Solar.

Both touted their role in the global energy transition, although they spent more time talking about growth, expansion and company listings.

William Li, co-founder of NIO Inc., was one of the participants at the Harvard forum on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Qu highlighted in particular the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, information and data technologies and their often overlooked gluttonous appetite for power. This is expected to increase electricity demand 10-fold, from 800 terawatt hours per day to 8,000 per day by 2030. One terawatt hour is enough to cool 500,000 homes for a full year.

This is a technological breakthrough, but above all we need to ensure that we do not compromise clean energy goals, Qu said.

Orlins said it took a lot of political courage for U.S. President Jimmy Carter and China's top leader Deng Xiaoping to normalize diplomatic relations in 1979 and that at this difficult time, similar courage was needed to bring the two largest countries together. savings.

What we need today is courage from our leaders, he said. If they are brave, if they do the right thing, the relationship will be more productive.