Even Babasaheb cannot abolish the Constitution now; this is our Gita, Bible, Quran: PM Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress over its accusations that the BJP would amend the Constitution if elected for a third term, saying the Constitution could not be abolished even by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar himself.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan Barmer, PM Modi said: People of the country are talking about 400 seats (for the BJP) because for 10 years you, the Congress, have constantly tried to stop me from doing good work in Parliament and therefore in the nation. wants to punish you. He has decided to eliminate you. The rally was organized in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary, who is contesting from Barmer Lok Sabha seat.

And there is the question of the constitution, you rule the land and continue to write Modi's words, even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, you will not be able to complete the constitution. (Regarding the Constitution, keep Modi's words in writing, if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself returns, he too will not be able to abolish the Constitution). For the government, our Constitution is Gita, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Bible and Quran, he said. In recent weeks, the Congress has cited remarks by BJP leaders Anantkumar Hegde and Jyoti Mirdha saying the BJP would amend the Constitution if returned to power. The Congress, which has been discriminating against SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters for decades, is playing an old record today. Lying in the name of the Constitution has become a fashion for all constituents of the INDI alliance in every election. The Congress, which made Babasaheb (Bhimrao Ambedkar) lose the elections, did not allow him to receive Bharat Ratna and tried to destroy the Constitution by imposing a state of emergency in the country, is now resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi. , declared the Prime Minister. He said that it was his government which for the first time started celebrating Constitution Day in the country, the Congress opposed it in Parliament and developed the Panchteerth associated with Babasaheb. We must therefore be wary of the Congress and its INDI alliance, which insult Babasaheb and the Constitution. He reiterated that the Congress manifesto bears the imprint of the Muslim League. Referring to the manifesto of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Prime Minister said: Now the INDI alliance says we will destroy the nuclear weapons of Bharat and drown them in the river… Is this fair for a country like India whose neighbors on both sides possess nuclear weapons? ? The CPI(M) manifesto states that the party works for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons. I would like to ask Congress, under what instructions is your INDI alliance partner working? What kind of alliance is this that wants to deprive Bharat of its power? On one hand, Modi is working to make India a powerful nation, and on the other, the INDI alliance is announcing that Bharat will be weakened, the Prime Minister said. Once again attacking Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on the mention of Kashmir in the Prime Minister's speeches in Rajasthan, Modi said: Jis Rajasthan mein, Kashmir mein janme Babosa Ramdev (a popular deity) who is revered in every house, why should you ask this in Kashmir? kya rishta hai (In Rajasthan, where Babosa Ramdev ji, born in Kashmir, is worshiped in homes, you ask what relation does this have to Kashmir)? The Congress party pointed out that the Prime Minister had confused Kashmir in Barmer, the birthplace of Baba Ramdev, with Kashmir in J&K. Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said, “In the race to build relationships all over the world, the Prime Minister has transformed the birthplace of Baba Ramdev-ji, the village of Undoo Kashmir from Barmer, Jammu and Kashmir. O Ramsa Peer Baba, please forgive him. Addressing a rally in Jaipur last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while referring to the Prime Minister's address in the state, said there were many problems with farmers and thousands of people were committing suicide, but the Prime Minister was abandoning all that and coming here. and said he removed Article 370. Arre bhai, yahan ke logon se kya waasta hai (What does this have to do with the people here)? Okay, you will speak in Kashmir, speak in Jammu, but when you speak here, tell us what you have done for the farmers, Kharge said. Congress leader Manvendra Singh also returned to the BJP at the Prime Minister's rally on Friday. Today, I joined the BJP family and party activists in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi at Adarsh ​​Stadium in Barmer. We are all committed to implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare policies and Viksit Bharat resolution',” Manvendra said in a Facebook post. Citing self-respect and differences with the state BJP, Manvendra quit the party in September 2018 and joined the Congress, which fielded him from the Jhalrapatan Assembly seat against Chief Minister era, Vasundhara Raje. He lost the elections. Manvendra's joining the BJP boosts the party's prospects in Barmer, where the party faces a triangular contest with Congress' Ummeda Ram Beniwal and independent Ravindra Bhati. Later, during a roadshow in Dausa, Prime Minister Modi was joined by Kanhaiya Lal Meena and Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena in an open vehicle amid tight security measures. Modi greeted people lined up on both sides of the road and showed the BJP's 'lotus' symbol to appeal to people to vote for the party. The roadshow covered a distance of around one and a half kilometers from Gandhi Tiraha to Gupteshwar circle.

