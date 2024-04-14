WARRIORUSSIAUKRAINE. The Russians are putting pressure on the outskirts of Chasiv Jar. Ukrainians evacuate 47 settlements in Kharkiv. Zelenskyj: You must accept us into NATO by 2024

There is no plan B for military aid to Ukraine in the United States, says the Bloomberg news agency, citing American officials who told the publication that Washington has no other plan than 60 billion dollars in military aid, which is still blocked in Congress.

Another source stressed that European leaders must overcome delays and use profits from blocked Russian sovereign assets to help Ukraine. In addition, EU countries must urgently respond to kyiv's demand to supply more Patriot air defense systems from its own stocks.

The EU may have to accept more than 50 billion euros in promised aid to Ukraine if the United States stops supporting kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. Media sources tell us that on April 17-18, EU leaders will discuss the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine at the Brussels summit.

The EU has set a normative precedent: considering the postponement of elections in Ukraine and the extension of Zelensky's powers as an internal issue in kyiv. A representative of the European Commission reported the news to the media.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Warsaw, said the EU should help Ukraine “as much as possible”, but that Europe as a whole should ” also start thinking more actively about how to help countries like Poland and Estonia, which are on the front line.” From the first days of the Russian war of aggression, Poland provided Ukraine with everything possible, and even more, Tusk said. Today, Poland must build its own security, he said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski added that if the United States did not do everything it had promised Ukraine and continue to provide it with air defense systems, its authority would be undermined. question.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources from TASS, the probability of a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is now almost zero, the source was commenting on the information that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is promoting a draft trilateral peace agreement based on the agreements between the two countries. Russian and Ukrainian Federation in Istanbul in March 2022. The existence of such a fact has not yet been confirmed. But if the Turkish side presented such an initiative, the probability of concluding such an agreement would be practically zero. The situation in today's Ukrainian conflict is radically different from that of the times when agreements were reached in the Istanbul negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of Turkey, which were later interrupted by the Ukrainian side,” the interlocutor underlined.

According to other Turkish sources, Erdogan has finalized a new peace agreement: the mutual obligation of the United States and Russia not to resort to nuclear weapons under any circumstances, as well as the renewal of the Treaty on the Limitation of Nuclear Weapons. strategic armaments and, if this is the case. impossible, withdraw unilaterally in the future; prohibition on interfering in the internal affairs of another country in a manner that could lead to the destabilization of its government; freezing of the war along the existing front line; commitment to holding Ukrainian referendums in 2040 on the country's foreign policy, as well as internationally supervised referendums in all Ukrainian territories occupied at the time of Russia's freezing of the war.”

Guarantees of Ukraine's non-bloc status until 2040; Exchange of prisoners according to the “all for all” formula; Russia does not deny Ukraine's membership in the European Union.” All three parties, namely Trkiye, Russia and Ukraine, are said to have been aware of these documents. It is not clear whether or not the United States mentioned in the document participated in the drafting of the document.

Turkish sources also report that Russia produces 8,000 FAB and KAB series bombs with a caliber of 250 to 1,500 kg per month, with a significant quantity being prepared for air strikes with glide bombs. Russia uses between 500 and 600 glide bombs per day. There are already tens of thousands of them in warehouses. Once Russia increases its production beyond daily consumption, it will increase its bombing to more than 1,000 bombs per day.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova, confirmed that Moscow will not participate in the meeting on the Zelensky formula, organized in Switzerland. According to Ukrainian sources, starting April 11, Russia used a new Kh-69 cruise missile to attack Ukraine's largest power plant. The rocket was first detected in August 2022. Russia is developing a new missile, the Kh-69, based on the Kh-59. These are new rockets with spare parts dating from 2023. Our strategy is to explore opportunities to counter them. The Patriot system will likely be effective against these new missiles, noted Ukrainian Air Force Press Secretary Ilya Yevlash.

Ukrainian authorities announced the forced evacuation of 47 settlements in the Kharkiv region. We are talking about settlements near the border with Russia, in the Kharkiv, Bohoduchiv and Izyums districts, the message says. The decision does not apply to the city of Kharkiv.

In Ukraine, the possible mobilization of women continues to be discussed. MP Maryana Bezuglaya said that if this step was not taken, the country would be conquered by Russia.

Ukrainian President Zelensky, at a press conference with Polish Presidents Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Gitanas Nausda, said: “Putin wants to destroy us, destroy Ukraine and then conquer all of Russia's neighbors. There is simply no alternative to our security. “Therefore, there is no real alternative to inviting Ukraine to NATO. An invitation to the Alliance is required. All our people and our soldiers deserve it, the President said. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine's invitation to NATO was already realistic this year.

According to Ukrainian sources, the intensity of fighting in the Seversky direction is now greater than on the entire front. Russian troops achieved several successes between April 11 and 12: no less than 23 brigades (8 Ukrainian and 15 Russian) participated in the Battle of Seversk.

We are building a defense, strengthening all directions, Zelensky told reporters, showing footage of the construction of defensive fortifications. It appears that this defense is being carried out in the Chernigov, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5:00 p.m. April 12.

At night, Geranium drones hit targets in the Kryvy Rih, Starokostjantyniv, Odessa and Vinnytsia regions. Enemy thermoelectric power plants in the kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions are the target of massive attacks by the Russian armed forces: the facilities cannot be restored.

In the direction of Kherson, mutual shelling and actions of both sides in the Dnieper floodplain. Once again, boats for island operations are important to the Russian military. There is a report of a change in leadership within the 18th Combined Arms Army due to career advancement of senior officers. Ukrainians bomb villages, one civilian was killed and four injured.

Zaporozhzhie Front: During the fighting near Verbove, Russian troops gnawed away at the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces one after another. The battle continues in the center of Rabotinye. Ukrainian concentrations near Orechiv and Mala Tokmashka, where the Ukrainian armed forces are building defense lines, are attacked daily by FAB, ODAB and UMPC.

In the southern direction of Donetsk, fighting took place in Novomykhailivka, Pobjeda, Heorhiivka and on the southern outskirts of Krasnohorivka. There is no significant progress, but Russian troops have the initiative.

West of Avdiivka, Russian armed forces advance towards Umans'ke, from Pervomais'kyi towards Yasnobrodivka and Netailove, to Berdychi and Semenivka. Our troops are carrying out offensive operations on a broad front. Heavy fighting is underway.

The eastern part of Chasiv Jar is covered on the flanks by the Russian armed forces. From the north, the Russian army is moving from Bohdanivka towards Kalinin, from the south it is advancing along the T-0504 highway. The control zone on the outskirts of Asiv Jar has been slightly expanded.

South of Kreminna, near Bilohorivka, fighting took place on the heights of the city.

The Ukrainians are trying to expand the area of ​​​​use of their attack drones deeper into Russian territory. It was reported that the drones were destroyed in the Lipetsk region.

In the Belgorod region, small Ukrainian drones attacked a KamAZ truck in the village of Kukuevka, Valuysky urban district, and the village of Krasnoye, Shebekinsky urban district, was targeted by the Ukrainian armed forces.

In the Kursk region, the governor reported that on the 11th morning, as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, several personal cars of employees of the Mikhailovsky GOK in the parking lot were damaged.

In the Bryansk region, the village of Demyanki, Starodub municipal district, was shelled. Yesterday morning, an aircraft-type drone was destroyed in the Sevsky district.

As a result of Ukrainian attacks on civilians in the DPR, six civilians were injured. So, on the Yasinovataya-Horlivka highway, as a result of a drone falling on a shuttle, a teenage girl born in 2006, men born in 1970 and 1983 and women born in 1974 and 1979 were injured. In Staromikhailovka, a man born in 1946 was injured by a landfill.

Sumy: on the northern outskirts of the village of Yunakovka (5 km from the border) and on the southern outskirts of the village of Pavlovka (1.5 km from the border), Ukrainian positions were identified using a D-30 howitzer to strike the positions of the Russian armed forces.

The Ukrainians allegedly used the AGS-17 to bomb the border territory of the Russian Federation. Aerial reconnaissance detected the presence of a Ukrainian crew on the northern outskirts of the town of Volfino (1 km from the border). Russian military personnel responded using the same AGS-17. 1 and the violation of Russian airspace was eliminated.

During the day, Russian Aerospace Forces carried out airstrikes against a temporary stronghold and a contingent of Ukrainian men (up to 20 people) on the northeastern outskirts of the village of Novenkoye (1 km from the border ) using NAR projectiles. A warehouse of spare parts for drones and combat parts for FPV drones, located on the northern outskirts of the city of Sumy (29 km from the border), using a FAB with an improved UMPB module was also hit .

In the first half of the day, firing continued with the use of D-30 howitzers against a van and Ukrainian personnel targeting a total of 3 people on the northeastern outskirts of the village of Peski (at 10 km from the border). , as well as against a railway train that was on the western outskirts of the village of Vorozhba (10.5 km from the border) using Peony.

Graziella Giangiulio

