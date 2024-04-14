Republicans in swing state Wisconsin aren't excited about Trump: a bad candidate | Wisconsin





Terri Burl has come full circle.

The local Republican Party official was a founding member of Women for Trump in her rural corner of Wisconsin eight years ago, when then-New York businessmen running for president were little more than a joke for political pundits.

Burl twice campaigned enthusiastically for the election of Donald Trump but, after losing the presidency to Joe Biden in 2020, she feared that the chaos of his years in office had made him unelectable. The former social worker and substitute teacher shifted her support to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and then to Trump's former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley.

But today, Burl is back campaigning for Trump in Oneida County.

I don't feel excited. But I have a group of Never Trump friends and here's my argument: I say, you better vote for Trump or you get Biden, she said.

Not only that. If you don't vote for Trump and he doesn't win, he'll be back in four years. The bogeyman will be back. He will be 82 years old. Is this what you want? Just let him live out his four years and you won't have to put up with him anymore.

This lack of resounding support is echoed among many Republicans who once voted enthusiastically for Trump, a reflection not only of doubts about the man himself after his first term in the White House, but also of a lack of enthusiasm noticeable for a revenge of the last elections. .

To win, Trump will likely need to capture Wisconsin, one of the closest swing states in recent elections. In 2016, he won the state with less than 1% of the vote, then lost it four years later by an even narrower margin.

Trump's vote count increased in 2020, but he was overcome by a surge in turnout, most of which went to Biden. Voters who stayed home in 2016, mostly because they didn't like Hillary Clinton, walked out four years later because they wanted Trump out of the White House.

I like many of his policies but I don't think he sets a good example for our country. Husband

With seven months to go before this year's presidential election, opinion polls indicate that Wisconsin is still an uncertain country and that turnout once again appears to be decisive. If Democrats vote in large numbers again, Trump will need their support to hold on in Oneida and other rural counties in the upper reaches of the state.

At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Trump once again denounced his defeat four years ago and repeatedly claimed he was robbed by voter fraud. But he also acknowledged the danger of ambivalence among some Republican voters if it leads them to stay home on Election Day in November.

If you want to save America, then register everyone you know as a Republican, as soon as possible, volunteer for our campaign and get out and vote in record numbers, the former president urged the crowd.

Some Republican activists on the ground in Wisconsin doubt that Trump's four years away were enough to sufficiently fade memories of the chaos and confrontation of his presidency. They fear the looming criminal trials and election campaign will bring back all the shouting to push voters to the polls again in favor of Biden.

One Republican county chair, who declined to be named for fear of alienating Trump supporters, said the former president is currently a bad candidate.

In 2016, he was the one who broke the codes. In 2020, he had the advantage of the presidency. I fear this period will be more difficult than current polls indicate. We can count on Trump's die-hard supporters, and many voters don't feel good about Biden's age. Immigration plays very badly for the Democrats. But Trump lost in Wisconsin four years ago because he alienated so many Americans that they were motivated to vote against him, he said.

I don't think many Democrats are excited about Biden, but my fear is that in the coming months Trump will remind them why they voted against him last time and now they have new reasons, like the decision to the Supreme Court to rule on abortion.

Burl had wanted to avoid this. She was a strong supporter of Trump from the moment he arrived on the political scene. In 2016, Burl lived in a neighboring county where she served as chairwoman of the local Republican Party and led the charge for Trump. She fell out with the party's vice president, a close friend, who was so dismayed by Trump that she voted for Clinton.

Two years ago, Burl told the Guardian that she would support the Republican candidate this time, but that I hope it's not Trump because she doubted he would be electable. She supported DeSantis for her party's nomination, but said she recognized that once Trump was in the 2024 Republican primary, he was unstoppable.

As soon as Trump announced he would return, DeSantis should have stayed away. DeSantis should have been smart. If he had been on Trump's side, he's a young man, he could have run in four years. Maybe Trump would have made him vice president. DeSantis was greedy. He ruined it for himself. He ruined everything for us, she said.

A reading of Tuesday's primary results in Wisconsin provides a warning for Trump. He won the Republican vote, as expected. But 20% of the vote went to Haley, DeSantis and others who dropped out of the race, amounting to a show of dissent among voters that the former president desperately needs.

Biden faced his own protest vote for the uneducated in the Democratic primary because of his support for Israel's war in Gaza. But the president's Wisconsin camp will take heart in the fact that he won nearly 89 percent of the Democratic vote, compared to 79 percent of Republicans in his primary race.

Ambivalence was evident among some primary voters at the Rhineland polling station. A woman who gave her name only as Mari said she voted for Trump in 2016 and for Biden four years ago. She can't decide which direction she will go this year.

I don't care about Trump as a person. I like a lot of his policies, but I don't think he sets a good example for our country, she said.

But she has just as many doubts about Biden, whom she describes as past his prime.

Mari said she thinks Biden will likely win in November, but she's not the only one frustrated about facing another 2020 election.

Jim Schuh, a bakery company manager, feels obligated to vote for Trump as a Republican, but is not enthusiastic about the decision after the former president's first term.

I'm not a big fan of Trump, but I think he wins because people are so frustrated with Biden, he said.

Schuh, like many Republicans, has pointed to the immigration crisis, widely discussed in conservative media, as a major issue that will defeat Biden in Wisconsin, even though the state is far from the U.S.-Mexico border and few migrants reach 1,500 miles to Rhinelander.

Trump is good at the border. He will build the wall, he said.

Burl now manages social media for the Oneida County Republican Party and prepares to campaign hard for Trump, regardless of the challenges. But she added that wouldn't be made easier by the state of Republican politics.

I'm a little angry with the Republicans on abortion. I don't think the Supreme Court should have been involved. Once they get involved, Democrats can use it to fuel Republicans. If you vote Republican, you will not have control of your own body. This motivates Democrats to vote, she said.

I don't support abortion, but we can't completely ban it. There were Republicans who wanted a compromise.

Burl also believes the antics of far-right Republican members of Congress, such as Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, are undermining Trump's campaign.

She's a real eccentric. What do these people want? They are Republicans. I can't even deal with these people. I can't take them seriously. They're ruining everything for us because then everyone looks at them and wonders: Is this the one you want to lead? They are harming the party, she said.

But Burl thinks some of the issues Democrats hope will work in Biden's favor will actually help Trump.

The former president faces a series of criminal trials on charges ranging from inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to illegally handling classified documents and financial fraud in New York.

Democrats could calculate that if any of the cases went to trial before the election, it would remind voters of Trump's failures. Burl suspects that in his part of the world, the lawsuits will bolster his claims that he is the victim of an establishment conspiracy.

She nevertheless recognizes that Trump has potentially fatal flaws, notably his bellicose and vindictive nature.

I'm still a Trumper but I still feel the same way about his behavior, like in his Easter message. Instead of getting angry and angry, he could have said: Let's love our neighbors. He could even have been humble. He could have admitted that he made mistakes in the way he treated people and said: I want to be better for the people of this nation. I would have loved something like that, she said.

Biden versus Trump: What lies ahead for the United States and the world?

