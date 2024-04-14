Politics
Israel will be held responsible for its barbaric attacks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not intend to change its position on the conflict in Palestine, ready to help the Palestinian people in the most difficult moments of their history. Erdogan has been speaking out on the Middle East issue since the start of the conflict, calling for aid and peace. However, as an individual, there was little he could do in this war.
Erdogan intends to continue to support Palestine and fight for peace and justice. Turkey Communications Director, Fahrettin Altunconfirmed that the Turkish president had a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas. Altun revealed that Erdogan had sent encouraging messages, emphasizing that he would stand firmly with Palestine during Israel's barbaric attacks.
Erdogan expects Israelis to be held accountable for their actions. Altun also stressed that the Turkish president is calling for all means to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, with one option being the implementation of a UN Security Council resolution.
Communications Director of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun believes that all those who remain silent in the face of Israel's atrocities are complicit. Israel has carried out attacks on the Gaza Strip since October, resulting in large numbers of civilian casualties that have sparked reactions from figures around the world. Despite the significant loss of civilian lives, the response was limited to reactions, with no concrete measures taken. Altun considers Turkey's support to have been crucial during this conflict, believing that without Turkey's support, Israel's atrocities would have been much greater than they are. Altun is disappointed by world leaders who have no intention of providing concrete aid and understanding the plight of the Palestinian population.
“Those who remain silent on this issue today bear a responsibility before history and humanity.“, he said, quoted by TRT world!
“Without Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause on the international stage since 2002, the atrocities committed by Israel would have been much more serious. » » said Altun.
The Turkish leadership and the government of this country intend to continue the same policy in the future, ready to help the Palestinian population. The conflict drags on, which few expected. The Israelis have no intention of giving up and aim to achieve their final plan: destroy Hamas and its leader. They don't care about reactions; Israeli leaders have a clear goal and are ready to follow through.
The Turkish president stood alongside the Palestinian people a few days ago, stressing that he was ready to support them in difficult times by sending them humanitarian materials. Erdogan is well aware of the situation in Palestine, aware that the population faces immense problems, including hunger. In addition, the need for medical equipment is significant. Palestine is plunged into chaos, about which much of the world remains silent.
Erdogan went so far as to hope that the map will resemble that of 1967. He is ready to support Palestine until the Palestinian population lives in peace, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“We will continue to support our Palestinian brothers and sisters until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and they live in a free Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders,”” he added.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in Gaza
Erdogan expressed the deep emotional impact of the situation in Gaza since October 7. He underlined the general concern, not only in Turkey but throughout the world, about the humanitarian crisis developing there. Erdogan stressed the severity of the violence, mentioning the deliberate targeting of essential civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, churches and mosques. This deliberate destruction goes against the principles of humanitarian law, further aggravating the suffering of the people of Gaza.
The current situation does not promise the emergence of peace, at least not in the near future. Erdogan is not the only leader speaking out loudly about the chaos in Palestine. Several other world leaders have done the same. However, to be fully successful in ending war and conflict, world leaders must be willing and open to change and have the desire to end war.
Erdogan also reacted yesterday to the death of three sons and grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Erdogan offered his support to the Hamas leader, stressing that Israel would be held responsible for these actions. Haniyeh revealed that he always intends to fight for the freedom of his people, giving them priority in his life. Israel still intends to stop and destroy Hamas. It’s a goal they’re not willing to give up easily.
We hope that this conflict will not worsen further and that there will finally be an end to this conflict which benefits no one.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financial-world.org/news/news/crimes/25639/erdogan-after-meeting-abbas-israel-to-be-held-accountable-for-barbaric-attacks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israel will be held responsible for its barbaric attacks
- Unpopular Rishi Sunak in 'doom loop' as UK PM stares down election defeat
- Actor John Standing's biggest surprise? The amount of his check for his appearance in the American drama Lime Street by Robert Wagner
- BREAKING: Iran launches 'massive drone and missile attack' on Israel | BBC News
- Actor Trupti Khamkar says she was told her role would be bigger than Diljit Dosanjh's and thought she was being fooled: But when I saw the film | Bollywood News
- Lopez earns B1G Singles win as tennis drops decision in Maryland
- Improving the Fashion Industry, One Point at a Time
- German Olaf Scholz arrives in China for talks
- Republicans in swing state Wisconsin aren't excited about Trump: a bad candidate | Wisconsin
- 'My privacy is not safe in court': Kerala actor on accessing his memory card | News from India
- PA innovation requires overcoming obstacles | Local news
- Manuel Rocha sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to spying on the United States for Cuba