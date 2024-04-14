Israel will be held responsible for its barbaric attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not intend to change its position on the conflict in Palestine, ready to help the Palestinian people in the most difficult moments of their history. Erdogan has been speaking out on the Middle East issue since the start of the conflict, calling for aid and peace. However, as an individual, there was little he could do in this war.

Erdogan intends to continue to support Palestine and fight for peace and justice. Turkey Communications Director, Fahrettin Altunconfirmed that the Turkish president had a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas. Altun revealed that Erdogan had sent encouraging messages, emphasizing that he would stand firmly with Palestine during Israel's barbaric attacks.

Erdogan expects Israelis to be held accountable for their actions. Altun also stressed that the Turkish president is calling for all means to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, with one option being the implementation of a UN Security Council resolution.

Communications Director of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun believes that all those who remain silent in the face of Israel's atrocities are complicit. Israel has carried out attacks on the Gaza Strip since October, resulting in large numbers of civilian casualties that have sparked reactions from figures around the world. Despite the significant loss of civilian lives, the response was limited to reactions, with no concrete measures taken. Altun considers Turkey's support to have been crucial during this conflict, believing that without Turkey's support, Israel's atrocities would have been much greater than they are. Altun is disappointed by world leaders who have no intention of providing concrete aid and understanding the plight of the Palestinian population.

“Those who remain silent on this issue today bear a responsibility before history and humanity.“, he said, quoted by TRT world!

“Without Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause on the international stage since 2002, the atrocities committed by Israel would have been much more serious. » » said Altun.

The Turkish leadership and the government of this country intend to continue the same policy in the future, ready to help the Palestinian population. The conflict drags on, which few expected. The Israelis have no intention of giving up and aim to achieve their final plan: destroy Hamas and its leader. They don't care about reactions; Israeli leaders have a clear goal and are ready to follow through.

© Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

The Turkish president stood alongside the Palestinian people a few days ago, stressing that he was ready to support them in difficult times by sending them humanitarian materials. Erdogan is well aware of the situation in Palestine, aware that the population faces immense problems, including hunger. In addition, the need for medical equipment is significant. Palestine is plunged into chaos, about which much of the world remains silent.

Erdogan went so far as to hope that the map will resemble that of 1967. He is ready to support Palestine until the Palestinian population lives in peace, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“We will continue to support our Palestinian brothers and sisters until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and they live in a free Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders,”” he added.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in Gaza

Erdogan expressed the deep emotional impact of the situation in Gaza since October 7. He underlined the general concern, not only in Turkey but throughout the world, about the humanitarian crisis developing there. Erdogan stressed the severity of the violence, mentioning the deliberate targeting of essential civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, churches and mosques. This deliberate destruction goes against the principles of humanitarian law, further aggravating the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The current situation does not promise the emergence of peace, at least not in the near future. Erdogan is not the only leader speaking out loudly about the chaos in Palestine. Several other world leaders have done the same. However, to be fully successful in ending war and conflict, world leaders must be willing and open to change and have the desire to end war.

Erdogan also reacted yesterday to the death of three sons and grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Erdogan offered his support to the Hamas leader, stressing that Israel would be held responsible for these actions. Haniyeh revealed that he always intends to fight for the freedom of his people, giving them priority in his life. Israel still intends to stop and destroy Hamas. It’s a goal they’re not willing to give up easily.

We hope that this conflict will not worsen further and that there will finally be an end to this conflict which benefits no one.