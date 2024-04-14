PM Narendra Modi prays for 'speedy recovery' of Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy after stone-pelting incident

Connect with us

Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed wishes for the speedy recovery of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy following the stone-pelting incident targeting him last night. Prime Minister Modi, through his official X account (formerly known as Twitter), conveyed his wishes for the politician's speedy recovery and good health.

“Praying for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu,” he wrote.

Attack during “Memantha Siddham” Yatra bus

The incident took place on the evening of April 13 during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada. Reddy suffered a deep cut below his eyebrow due to a stone attack by an unidentified individual, ANI reported citing sources in the ruling YSR Congress.

After the attack, Reddy was immediately given first aid on the bus and then continued his journey.

“The stone hit the CM while he was greeting the crowd as part of his bus visit to Vivekananda School Center in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Reddy embarked on a 21-day campaign bus tour for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Protest led by YSRCP leader KK Raju

YSRCP leader KK Raju, who is also the party's candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from the North constituency, led a protest against the attack. Alongside hundreds of party supporters, Raju staged a sit-in, condemning the incident and alleging the involvement of opposition parties.

Raju accused the main opposition party, the TDP, as well as its allies, the BJP and the Jana Sena Party, of orchestrating the attack. He claimed that they had targeted CM Jagan's convoy during the incident.

“The TDP and its allies (BJP and JSP) were behind this attack. They pelted stones at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy,” Raju told reporters.

Minister of State for IT Gudivada Amarnath also condemned the attack on Reddy during the 'Memantha Siddham' roadshow.

“YSRCP activists across the state and Jaganmohan Reddy supporters across the world have condemned this attack on our CM. If you (TDP) think Jagan is afraid of Chandrababu (party leader and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu ) and “The old-fashioned attacks orchestrated by him and his allies, you are wrong. The TDP, which was responsible for the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in the same area of ​​Vijayawada, orchestrated the stone pelting on CM Jagan today,” Amarnath alleged.

General elections in India

The incident comes amid preparations for the upcoming general and parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh. Scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4, these elections will determine the political landscape of the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, a party needs to secure at least 88 of the 175 Assembly seats to form a government independently.

(With contributions from ANI)

Published: April 14, 2024, 06:52 IST

