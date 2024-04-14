Germany's Scholz begins China trip amid tensions over electric vehicles and Russia | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





By Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh CHONGQING/BERLIN (Reuters) Chancellor Olaf Scholz began a three-day tour of China on Sunday to strengthen ties with Germany's biggest trading partner and address differences over issues including Chinese trade practices and its support for Russia. The chancellor's longest state visit since taking office will likely be overshadowed by Iran's attack on Israel. Also under scrutiny is how much Germany supports the European Union's investigation into Chinese state subsidies to electric vehicle makers, which has emerged as an issue. solution to the dispute. Scholz, who is traveling with several German CEOs, began his trip in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing. He will also travel to Shanghai and Beijing where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Upon his arrival, Scholz condemned Iranian strikes against Israel in the strongest possible terms, his spokesperson said. Scholz was kept informed of developments in the Middle East during the flight, government sources said. German officials said Beijing could play a positive role in easing rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East. China played a mediator role between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year, and Reuters reported that China asked Iran to help curb attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis supported by Iran, under penalty of harming trade relations with Beijing. Yet Berlin's overall stance toward China has become more critical since the war in Ukraine. Last year, Germany also published its first China strategy, outlining unfair practices and risks to supply chains in a potential conflict over Taiwan, and calling for risks to be reduced. However, efforts to diversify out of China have so far been uneven. On Sunday, Scholz will visit German auto supplier Bosch's hydrogen fuel cell plant in Chongqing, highlighting an area of ​​growing tensions. The EU is conducting several investigations to determine whether Chinese exports of green technologies, such as battery electric vehicles, which it says have benefited from state subsidies and could harm local producers. Germany's auto industry fears the investigations could lead to a trade war that could damage its prospects in the world's largest auto market. Scholz is also expected to address China's support for Russia. German officials said bluntly on Friday that Beijing's support and exports to Russia were enabling Moscow to wage an aggressive war in Ukraine and causing a growing loss of China's reputation in Europe and beyond. It's about China not supporting Russia in its brutal war against its neighbor Ukraine, Scholz wrote in an article on social media platform X on Saturday. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Chongqing and Sarah Marsh in Berlin; editing by Antoni Slodkowski and Miral Fahmy)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtaq.com/2024/04/13/germanys-scholz-kicks-off-china-trip-amid-tensions-over-evs-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos