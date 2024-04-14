“Pray for speedy recovery and good health of Jagan Reddy”: PM Narendra Modi





“I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of CM YS Jagan Garu of Andhra Pradesh.” New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the stone attack on Andhra Pradesh chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday, while wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. Taking to his official handle X, PM Modi posted, “Praying for the speedy recovery and good health of CM YS Jagan Garu of Andhra Pradesh.” Earlier, on Saturday evening, CM Jagan was left with a deep gash below his eyebrow after a stone attack during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada. According to sources in the ruling YSR Congress, an unidentified individual pelted a stone at the chief minister, leaving him with an external injury on his left eyebrow. The party sources further said that the CM was immediately given first aid in the bus.

CM Jagan continued his bus journey after receiving first aid, they added. Meanwhile, ruling YSRCP leader and party candidate in the upcoming assembly elections from the North constituency, KK Raju, on Saturday led a protest against the alleged stone-pelting against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijaywada. Leading the protest alongside hundreds of ruling party supporters, Raju, who is also the chairman of the Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP), staged a sit-in and chanted slogans condemning the attack. on the chief minister. Claiming that the state's main opposition force, the TDP, along with its NDA partners, the BJP and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party, had orchestrated the stone-pelting, the leader of the YSRCP told reporters, “The TDP and its allies (BJP and JSP) were behind this attack. They pelted stones at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy. Minister of State for IT Gudivada Amarnath also condemned the attack on CM Jagan Reddy in Vijayawada during the 'Memantha Siddham' tour. “YSRCP activists across the state and Jaganmohan Reddy supporters across the world have condemned this attack on our CM. If you (TDP) think Jagan is afraid of Chandrababu (party leader and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu ) and “The old-fashioned attacks orchestrated by him and his allies, you are wrong. The TDP, which was responsible for the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in the same region of Vijayawada, orchestrated the stone pelting on CM Jagan today,” the minister alleged. Importantly, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) earlier announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 parliamentary constituencies. The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held simultaneously on May 13, with counting of votes scheduled for June 4. For a party to form the state government on its own, it must win 88 of the 175 seats in the Assembly. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

