BJP manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Lok Sabha elections 2024: One election one nation, one uniform civil code





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Titled 'Modi's Guarantee 2024', the manifesto – also known as 'Sankalp Patra' – focuses on women's empowerment, upliftment of the youth and the poor. The manifesto targets GYANs – which are projects for 'Gareb' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadaata' (farmers), and 'Nari' (women). It also aims to make India prosperous, strengthen its international relations and foster the development of the country's heritage, among others. Speaking after unveiling the manifesto, PM Modi said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' strengthens “the four strong pillars of developed India: youth, women, poor and farmers”. Follow live updates of Lok Sabha elections here HERE ARE THE MAIN PROMISES FROM THE BJP’S POLL MANIFESTO: 1. Senior citizens (above 70 years) and the transgender community will be brought under the purview of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. 2. Free ration will be continued for the next five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. 3. The BJP manifesto also pledges to build 3 million houses and work towards availability of cheap gas pipeline for all households. It also promises free electricity to poor households under Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. 4. The “Sankalp Patra” promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code and the principle of “One Nation, One Election”. 5. The “Modi ki Guarantee” manifesto also promises to make 3 million women Lakhpati Didis, as against nearly a million women who have achieved this feat. 6. Specially disabled people will now be given priority in the PM Housing Scheme, and special efforts will be made to ensure that they obtain accommodation suitable to their special needs. 7. Existing health services aimed at preventing and reducing breast cancer, cervical cancer, anemia and osteoporosis will be expanded, with emphasis on omitting cervical cancer of the uterus. 8. Implementation of a strict law to stop misconduct in recruitment exams in the country. 9. BJP manifesto promises to continue increasing MSP of crops “from time to time”. It also pledges to launch an Infrastructure Krishi Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agricultural infrastructure projects, as well as an indigenous Bharat Krishi Satellite for agriculture-related activities. 10. Guaranteed to make India the third largest economic power in the world. Currently, the country is the fifth largest economy in the world. Published by: Devika Bhattacharya Published on: April 14, 2024

