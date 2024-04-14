BJP releases Sankalp Patra manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in presence of PM Modi | Latest news India





BJP 2024 Poll Manifesto News: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (April 14) released its manifesto or Sankalp Patra, with the slogan 'Modi ki Guarantee', for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders during the release of Sankalp Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo Ajay Aggarwal/HT) The day coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, an important leader of the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution. The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh which met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party launched several exercises, including sending vans across the country and campaigns on social networks, to solicit suggestions from the population. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! The entire country is waiting for the Sankalp Patra of the BJP. The party has kept its promises on the ground in 10 years. This 'Sankalp Patra' strengthens the four strong pillars of developed India: youth, women, poor and farmers, Prime Minister Modi said at the event. Follow live updates from BJP manifesto event Work was carried out to connect 60,000 new villages to pucca roads and all-weather roads were constructed. We never imagined that the villages would be empowered, nor that optical fiber would also reach the villages. But today I am happy that under your leadership, 1.2 lakh panchayats have been connected to optical fiber and they have also been connected to the internet… 25 million people of India's population have now crossed the poverty line. According to the International Monetary Fund, extreme poverty in India has now fallen to less than 1 percent…, JP Nadda said on the occasion. Speaking about the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Nadda said, “We also saw those days when Congress lawyers stood up and tried to stop the legal process and said it would benefit the BJP. They didn't care about the country, Ram Lalla. They voted for the banking policy and continued to create obstacles, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a grand Ram temple was built. Rajnath Singh said the party is proud that the BJP is fulfilling each and every promise of its 'Sankalp Patra'. “Jo hum kehte hain, wo hum karte hain. There has never been any difference between our words and our actions. Not only the people of the BJP but even the citizens of the country have started believing in it. This credibility is our plus great strength,” said Rajnath Singh. During the release of the BJP manifesto, Modi met a few beneficiaries of the central government's schemes and handed over a copy of the manifesto. Among the beneficiaries were Raghuvir, who sells snacks in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar and benefited from a loan under the Prime Minister's Svanidhi Yojna. The other beneficiaries were Ramvir from Jhajjar, Haryana, who received benefits under the Prime Minister Kisan Yojna which gives small and marginal farmers an annual cash incentive of 6,000 and Lilawati of Bastar which has benefited from schemes such as the Ujwala Yojna which provides subsidies for cooking gas and Har ghar Jal which provides drinking water connections. BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024: Takeaways “It is Modi’s guarantee that the free ration scheme will continue for the next five years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Over the past few years, MUDRA Yojana has transformed millions of people into entrepreneurs… In view of this success, the BJP has taken an additional 'sankalp' – under MUDRA Yojana loans of up to 10 lakh was provided. Now the BJP has decided to increase the limit to 20 lakh,” Modi said.

10 lakh was provided. Now the BJP has decided to increase the limit to 20 lakh,” Modi said. “Now we will work to reduce the electricity bill of several million families to zero and create income opportunities through electricity. We have implemented Prime Minister Surya Ghar's free electricity scheme. ..”, did he declare.

The biggest concern of older people is how they will be able to finance the treatment of their illnesses. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. The BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that everyone above 75 years of age will come under the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Modi said.

Modi also said that the BJP has decided to bring the transgender community under the purview of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Prime Minister said the BJP would strengthen the foundations of 21st century India through three types of infrastructure: 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure. “We are opening new educational institutions for social infrastructure… As part of physical infrastructure, we are upgrading highways, railways, airways and waterways across the country. As part of infrastructure digital, we are expanding the 5G network, working on 6G and to maintain Industry 4.0. keeping in mind that we are building the digital infrastructure. Greetings from PM Modi “It is a very holy day. Several states of the country celebrate 'nav varsh'… Today, on the 6th day of Navaratri, we pray to Maa Katyayani. She holds the lotus in both her hands. This coincidence is a “A huge blessing. Better yet, it’s Ambedkar Jayanti too,” Modi said at the BJP manifesto release event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bjp-releases-manifesto-sankalp-patra-for-lok-sabha-elections-2024-in-presence-of-pm-modi-april-14-2024-101713065263734.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos