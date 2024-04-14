Boris Johnson's youngest brother Max on Hong Kong, Covid frustrations and a special trip with dad

It was nice to be with my friends all the time. Oxford was a nice place to grow up. I wasn't in the top set, but I was in the one below. I was quite intelligent, vaguely athletic, and very competitive.

Max Johnson (left) with Boris Johnson (second left) and other family members including his father Stanley (second right) in Portugal in an undated photo. Photo: Max Johnson

I come from a family where academic excellence is encouraged and then expected. If you came second on a test, the classic joke in our family was that they would ask: Who came first?

Summer with Boris

My maternal grandmother, Lois Sieff, was a great patron of the arts and she took us to the theater.

We spent summers and Christmases on the family farm near Exmoor in Somerset walking, collecting logs and enjoying the countryside. Sometimes my half-siblings would join us. There is a big age difference; Boris, we call him Al, is 21 years older than me.

Shin pads

When Julia turned 12, we moved to London so she could attend St Pauls Girls School. I went to The Hall School, a boys' school in Hampstead.

I went from playing fields in Oxford, where parents were happy for their children to get muddy playing rugby, to a day school in London, where parents were much more protective. Suddenly I was wearing shin guards, I'd never heard of them in Oxford.

When I was 11, I was in an amateur theater society and was researching a BBC production of Mark Twains. The Prince and the Pauper. I played Humphrey Marlow.

Clever clogs

Boris, Leo and Jo all went to Eton and I always knew that, barring massive failure, I would go there too. I was pushed to take the scholarship exam for Eton.

My math and French weren't good enough and I didn't get a scholarship, but I was placed in the highest academic group, F1:1, which includes the 20 smartest boys in the year, so the theory was adopted.

Max Johnson in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, circa 2011. Photo: Max Johnson

I was at Eton at the same time as Prince Harry, but he was in another house and I only met him twice in the five years I was there. I was good at languages ​​and studied Greek, Latin and Russian. My father had studied the classics and all my brothers and sisters studied the classics.

I used to create fake IDs using Adobe Photoshop. When I was 15, I went to Russia as part of a language exchange and brought back a few cartons of cigarettes. They cost around 50p a pack and I sold them at school for 3.

I spent the money at the pub. I probably spent too much time at the pub.

Dizzy collage

My father thought I would go to Oxford University. I had to choose a college. They had a system where if a boy applied to a particular college in your subject group, you couldn't also apply to that college.

I told the head of modern languages ​​at Eton that I wanted to apply for Christ Church. He said: No, you can't because you're not a natural linguist. His pet was the head boy and he wanted to apply to Christ Church to read French, which meant I couldn't apply there.

I chose Exeter College, Oxford, because my father had studied there. They said they didn't teach Russian, so I didn't think it would work. The interview in Exeter went well and I received a note in my locker asking me to go to Christ Church for an interview.

Max Johnson in Xinjiang, China, in 2011 during a trip organized by the British Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Max Johnson

Two months later I received a letter from Exeter saying: “Sorry, we're not going to offer you a place, but we think someone might.” Then I got a letter from Christ Church offering me two A's and a B. The head boy didn't go in.

Being told I wasn't a natural linguist fired me up and I got an A.

Want to buy a 747?

When I arrived at Oxford University in 2003, I was quite tired after spending five years at one institution and now at another similar institution with dilapidated buildings and archaic traditions.

The drinking and partying scene during the first year was intense and I preferred to go home to London on weekends and spend time with my parents in Primrose Hill.

In the summer of 2005, I happened to share a taxi with a used plane saleswoman. A few months later, when I went to language school in Moscow in my third year, I spent my free time trying to act as a broker to sell used Boeing 747s.

With a guy I met, we went to Aeroflot and other aviation companies to try to sell them. We didn't make it, but we had fun and I'm still in touch with the guy.

Banking in China

From Moscow, I went to Poland then to Irkutsk, in Siberia, to do an internship with Baikal Wave, an environmental NGO. There I met Yuliya, we were together that summer and I went back to see her during the Christmas holidays.

On the way back to London from Siberia, I stopped in Beijing and visited Tsinghua University. They offered me a place on the two-year MBA, which had just started.

After a year in Beijing, in 2008, I arrived in Hong Kong. My father introduced me to Chris Botsford and Robert Appleby, who run a fund called ADM Capital and I did a four-week internship with them as well as a four-week internship at Standard Chartered Bank.

Max Johnson (right) and his friend MJ Vagulans complete a marathon in North Korea in 2015. Photo: Max Johnson

I returned to Beijing for the Olympics, and in 2009 I started as an investment analyst at First Eastern Investment in Hong Kong. A year later, my father's cousin was running a company called Wogen Resources and offered me a job in Beijing as a business development manager.

I worked there for three years, then in 2013 I returned to Hong Kong to become an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. It was a demanding place. It was mainly PowerPoint and Excel.

At the end of 2016, Goldman erased a large part of its waiting effective, including me. A former Goldman partner started a consulting firm called TTB Partners and I joined him for a year. It was quite demanding, and I missed the infrastructure of the big banks and being able to call people for help.

Temporary resident

In 2016, I discovered Gabriela Maia through friends in Hong Kong. She is Brazilian and was studying for a master's degree in marketing and is now a consultant.

In February 2018, we went on vacation to Indonesia and I proposed to him. We got married a few days later on the beach. I don't like to wait when I've made a decision.

Max Johnson with his taekwondo black belt, with instructor Kim Do-yi, circa 2018. Photo: Max Johnson

I quit my job a week later. A few weeks later, a headhunter introduced me to Simon Murray, a former French legionnaire who worked for Li Ka-shing. It was looking for a managing director for General Enterprise Management Services, a private equity fund management company. He called me Mat for the first few months.

At the end of that year I got my PR (permanent residency) and we moved to London.

Oh, brother

Our daughter Ayla was born in the summer of 2020. Having a baby during Covid was so restrictive. Luckily, we were able to spend the first lockdown at Exmoor Farm.

There was pure irritation at the idea that all these social policies that limited your social freedoms were being put in place by my brother, who was prime minister. It was so frustrating. I said, I can't handle this anymore.

As soon as we got Ayla's passport, we went to Bali in October 2020. We spent a year there in a villa with a swimming pool and I worked for Simon remotely.

Connect people

At the start of 2023 we returned to London. I come to Hong Kong regularly for work. I still work with Simon and we have a consultancy company together called Max Murray Limited.

Part of my job now is raising capital, helping investors find capital. It's an introduction-based activity that connects people to each other.

Max Johnson at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Hong Kong in March 2024. Photo: Sun Yeung

There is a disconnect between what people want and what they can find. As geopolitics moves the world away from China, people like me with ties to this region still have a role to play.

Just go

Last year, my father, Stanley Johnson, and I filmed a documentary called In the footsteps of Marco Polo. We spent seven weeks in China and went from the Khunjerab Pass, on the border with Pakistan, to Kashgar, through the Taklamakan Desert, through Gansu Province to the Mogao Caves and then to Lanzhou, the city ​​of water wheels, in Inner Mongolia and ended up in Beijing.

It was produced by CDIMC, the Chinese documentary arm of CCTV, and a UK-based production company. It will be released on July 3. It presents modern China.

My father is 83 years old. Spending so much time with my father at this stage of life is a privilege. There were times when it was frustrating and the Chinese security services were a little overprotective about where we were going and what we were doing, but it was also fun and we had a great time.

Much of China has been demonized by Western media, but China is accessible, you can travel and see these places. You don't need a permit to go to Xinjiang, you can just go there.