The world at the mercy of geopolitics and fake news





We live in very troubling times. Rights-based approaches have given way to bloc politics. Everything the West (the main members of NATO, the G7) does is kosher, while everything that appears to come from Beijing or Moscow is evil and motivated.

The situation raises a few questions: What effect does geopolitical hypocrisy have on world peace? Does the West promote reconciliation between Islamic countries or conflicts by indirectly stoking divisions between them by promoting a version of Islam that retains fundamental principles but is colored by Western values?

Let's look at this from four angles:

First, importing cheap gas and oil from Russia for decades was kosher, but the visit of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which coincided with Russian military action in Ukraine, became unwelcome. Russian oil and gas exports to G7 countries are sanctioned, but the latter import the same Russian energy via companies based in Dubai, for example. And Western governments know it. France and some other countries continue to import Russian oil and gas for their own consumption and to supply them to Germany and the United Kingdom. This only highlights the paradox that Western nations are experiencing difficult economic times, precipitated by their own reactions to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Second, paradoxically, these same nations indirectly tolerated the genocide of more than 33,000 Palestinians – including 14,000 children – by the Israelis. Is it really useful to remain silent about Israel's brazen brutalities while offering a few crumbs of aid to the unfortunate displaced people of Gaza?

It is no surprise that Yanis Vorufuakus, former Greek Finance Minister, publicly denounced Germany's apologetic behavior towards Israel: “How long will Germany allow the genocide of the Jews under Hitler as justification for the killing of thousands of innocent and unarmed people in Gaza? How long would Germany recover from the guilt perpetrated by Hitler almost a century ago and provide “unwavering and unquestioned support” for Israel, Vorufaukis appeared to ask in a TikTok video.

A friend in Geneva was promptly fired in November 2023 after publicly condemning the Israeli invasion of southern Gaza.

And this brings us to the third angle, namely the treatment in Western media of themes such as Islamophobia, terrorism and a view of both China and Russia. Painting them black and negative seems to be the collective approach, influenced by government policies on these subjects.

The dominant trend in most Western media has been to glorify Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion while delegitimizing the Palestinian struggle against Israeli actions, including the invasion of their territories, dispossession of native Palestinian lands, and ethnic cleansing. ; and at the same time justify these Israeli actions as a defense against “terrorism”.

The majority of Western governments and media do not question why nearly two million people found themselves cramped in the small Gaza Strip or what justification Israel had for blocking the so-called “open-air prison”. » for 16 years, then carry out incessant bombings. Palestinians. This immorality is hardly questioned in most Western media.

In one of its editorials, The New Humanitarian summarized this: “We are conditioned not to see Palestinian humanity because colonialism, white supremacy and Islamophobia remain the dominant prism through which states, institutions , Western people and media perceive humanity. world (even if geopolitical interests are, of course, also at stake).

Fourth, the West's contradictory “good cop, bad cop” approach has been at work for several years now. All Islamic countries (UAE, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, among others) that have played the game with the US-led West are good cops, while Sudan, Iran, Malaysia (under Mahathir Mohammad) and Pakistan are bad cops.

Anti-Semitism is the broadest form that the West would apply to any attempt to humanize the victims of Israeli aggression. Explaining the context of Hamas' actions is often equated with supporting terrorism perpetrated by Muslims, making Islam synonymous with terrorism.

In a world largely influenced by geopolitical considerations and bloc politics, and driven by commercial interests, is it really possible to rethink ethical and professional journalism that would reflect the world in the true spirit of what, where, why, when? and how ?

Can media networks such as Sky, Fox News, CNN, ABC, The Economist, The New York Times and The Washington Post go their own way, regardless of what Western leaders (read NATO, G-7 ) peddle on issues like Israel? , terrorism ? Official narratives often shape the opinions of presenters and writers working for these channels.

Published in The Express Tribune, April 14, 2024.

