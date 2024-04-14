Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP election platform

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto, which places special emphasis on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with a full majority was necessary when the world was going through uncertain times.

The Prime Minister handed over the copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four major groups – Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) – who benefit from government schemes.

“In the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. The BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto,” Modi said while releasing the manifesto.

“The need for a stable majority government is growing at a time when the world is going through a period of uncertainty,” the prime minister said, referring to the many conflicts the world is grappling with.

Modi asserted that the BJP would strive to implement the 'one nation, one' election initiative and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest.

“The BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4,” Modi said.

“I am presenting this Sankalp Patra of BJP as a document of 'Modi ki Guarantee' to the people of the nation for their blessings,” he said.