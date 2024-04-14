Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP election platform
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto, which places special emphasis on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with a full majority was necessary when the world was going through uncertain times.
The Prime Minister handed over the copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four major groups – Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) – who benefit from government schemes.
“In the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. The BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto,” Modi said while releasing the manifesto.
“The need for a stable majority government is growing at a time when the world is going through a period of uncertainty,” the prime minister said, referring to the many conflicts the world is grappling with.
Modi asserted that the BJP would strive to implement the 'one nation, one' election initiative and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest.
“The BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4,” Modi said.
“I am presenting this Sankalp Patra of BJP as a document of 'Modi ki Guarantee' to the people of the nation for their blessings,” he said.
Addressing Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is seeking to establish a foothold, Modi announced that the BJP would work towards building Thiruvalluvar cultural centers across the world.
“We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centers all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will do everything possible to improve the global reputation of Tamil language,” Modi said.
Thiruvalluvar was a noted Tamil poet and philosopher.
“Our Sankalp Patra strengthens the four strong pillars of Viksit Bharat: youth power, women power, poor and farmers. We focus on dignity of life, quality of life and employment through investments,” Modi said. Earlier addressing the gathering, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the manifesto embodies the assurances that the Prime Minister has given to the people of the country.
“The Modi ki guarantee is equivalent to 24 carat gold and has become the benchmark of governance,” Singh said.
Singh, who headed the manifesto committee, said over 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country and were incorporated into the manifesto.
The manifesto talks about the implementation of “One Nation, One Ballot” initiatives, the preparation of common electoral lists, the abolition of waiting lists for train travel, the expansion of 5G networks and organizing Ramayan festivals around the world.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 19.
(Published April 14, 2024, 04:07 EAST)
|
