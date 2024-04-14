BJP gears up to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first roadshow in Mangaluru on April 14





As part of the preparatory work for PM Modis' roadshow on Sunday, members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Team carried out checks near the PVS circle in Mangaluru on Saturday (April 13). Photo credit: HS MANJUNATH

As part of the preparatory work for PM Modis' tour on Sunday, workers removed road obstacles near Kottara in Mangaluru on Saturday (April 13). Photo credit: HS MANJUNATH The BJP is gearing up to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 14, as part of the campaign for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi constituencies -Chikkamagaluru. According to BJP sources, Mr. Modi is expected to land at the Mangaluru International Airport at 7:40 p.m. and reach Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (formerly Lady Hill Circle) in Lady Hill around 8 p.m. The roadshow to Panje Manjesh Rao Circle (formerly Navbharat Circle) via Lalbagh, Ballalbagh and PVS Circle is expected to begin later after decorating the statue of Sri Narayana Guru at Lady Hill. Police conducted a security exercise from the airport to Lady Hill and the road show route on Saturday evening. This is why there were traffic blockages in certain parts of the city on Saturday, April 13, late at night. Police have removed road obstacles on the route the Prime Minister will take on Sunday. Police have stepped up security along Mr Modis' travel route. Although Mr. Modi has visited Mangaluru several times and for the Lok Sabha and Assembly election campaigns, this is the first time he is holding a roadshow to Mangaluru as part of the election campaign of the Lok Sabha. Barricades were set up between Bramhasri Narayanaguru Circle (Lady Hill Circle) and Manjeshwara Govinda Pai Circle (Navabharath Circle), Mangaluru on Saturday, April 13. Photo credit: HS MANJUNATH BJP's Dakshina Kannada unit president Satish Kumpala said the roadshow would boost the morale of party workers to work hard for the victory of party candidates Captain Brijesh Chowta in Dakshina Kannada and Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi-Chikkamgaluru. Mahatma Gandhi Road from Narayana Guru Circle (Lady Hill) to PVS Junction and Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road from PVS Junction to Hampanakatte Junction will be closed to vehicles on Sunday afternoon until the end of the roadshow. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in a notification that significant traffic restrictions would be in place on Sunday due to the roadshow. With the arrival of the general public from Dakshina Kannada and neighboring districts and keeping in view the security measures, restrictions were imposed. Police have banned the parking of vehicles on the sides of all roads where traffic restrictions are in place, as well as on the airport road.

