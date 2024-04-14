Mary Trump promotes 'smoking gun' against Donald Trump





Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, revealed “compelling evidence” Friday against her uncle over the resolution of the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigration is one of the top issues heading into the 2024 presidential election, with polls reflecting doubts about President Joe Biden's border policies as Trump, the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee, 2024, promised tougher measures, such as launching the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history. .

Biden continues to face bipartisan criticism on the issue as the country experiences increased levels of migrant border crossings. There were more than 2.4 million encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2023, compared to about 1.7 million in 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. United.

Republicans say the increase in migrants is a direct result of Biden's border policies, which they say encourage illegal immigration. Other experts said a variety of factors, including political and financial instability in some Central American countries, are spurring migration to the United States.

Mary Trump shared a video on Friday on borders which was adopted later. canceled in the Senate.

In the video, Romney told reporters: “I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump and the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and members of Congress that he doesn't want us to solve the problem of the border because he wants to blame Biden for this is truly appalling. »

In response, Mary Trump wrote on It’s so infuriating that Republican voters don’t see this.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

On Friday, Trump stood alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, and spoke of a united effort to fight illegal immigration as well as election integrity.

At the joint conference held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the former president praised the House speaker, as Johnson once again criticized the administration Biden for his management of the southern border.

Additionally, Trump urged Biden to address concerns about the border and said, “He should close the border immediately. He doesn't need legislation. He doesn't need this gentleman,” Trump said, referring to Johnson. “He doesn’t need anyone.”

“President Biden created a disaster, and he did it intentionally,” Johnson told reporters while praising Trump's migration policies, such as the Remain in Mexico policy.

The former president has previously urged Republicans to accept nothing less than a “perfect” border deal ahead of the November general election, sparking questions about whether some Republicans are working to prevent Biden from winning a victory by signing the border bill.

“I don't think we should do a border deal, unless we get EVERYTHING it takes to stop the INVASION of millions and millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our country that was once great, but will soon be great again.” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, earlier this year. “Furthermore, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a PERFECT deal AT THE BORDER.”

Afterward, Johnson told reporters that it was “absurd” to suggest that House Republicans were willing to strike a potential deal to keep the issue unresolved and therefore potentially more effective ammunition for Trump in his campaign.

The bipartisan $118 billion border security bill would have addressed key concerns at the southern border, increasing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) detention capacity by 34,000 to 50,000, allocating $20 billion to immigration control, among other things.

However, the bill was rejected by the Senate in February, with hardline conservatives saying it did not go far enough to end illegal immigration into the country. All Republican senators voted against the bill except Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, the GOP's lead negotiator, and moderate Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Romney. Additionally, five Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the bill.

Biden criticized Republicans after the bill's rejection, saying he “never thought he would see something like we're seeing right now” in Congress and blamed the failed vote on Trump.

