Anti-Fazl slogans spoil PTI-JUI-F ties





ISLAMABAD:

Seeds of discord were sown between the PTI and the JUI-F on Saturday after slogans were shouted against the latter's leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the first rally of the six-party opposition alliance in the town of Pishin in Balochistan against the ruling parties over the alleged 'theft'. of the mandate”.

The cracks emerged between the PTI and the JUI-F just as the opposition parties launched their protest against the government.

The JUI-F not only accused the PTI of using double standards but also warned that it could not even remain in opposition if the aim of its policies was only to insult political leaders .

After the rally, the JUI-F condemned the slogans against its party chief and declared the rally “failed”, saying the PTI had shown its true colors at the Pishin rally.

“The slogans against JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the rally of opposition parties in Pishin are condemnable,” party spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said in a statement.

The PTI and the JUI-F remained at odds for a long time.

PTI founding president Imran Khan and other party leaders were calling the JUI-F chief “diesel” during rallies and media interactions, referring to an accusation that Fazl benefited financially from obtaining fuel permits under the PPP government in the 1990s.

The thaw in relations between the two major political rivals was witnessed when the two sides finally came together to discuss the situation in the country and start a dialogue with other political forces in October last year.

The first formal contact between the two sides took place after Imran gave the green light to pursue this approach. This was seen as a major policy U-turn by the PTI to ease tensions between the two parties when its leaders visited the JUI-F chief's residence. .

After the meeting, PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan and lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, even offered prayers behind Fazl – that too keeping in mind the feelings their party and its leaders had for him.

Before and after the elections, both camps held several meetings and were seen coming together and mulling over launching a joint movement against the government over what they termed as “massive rigging” in the general elections.

On Saturday, the JUI-F, however, accused PTI chief Sher Afzal Marwat of insulting the Maulana, demanding that the party control its leaders.

During the rally, Marwat was seen asking people not to chant the slogan 'diesel' as talks were still underway with the JUI-F.

While accusing the PTI of double standards, the JUI-F spokesperson said its “hypocrisy” was exposed during the first gathering of opposition parties.

“The opposition must put people like Sher Afzal Marwat on a leash,” Ghauri added in the statement, reminding the leader of the new opposition alliance, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, that he had promised that no one would be mistreated in public . rallies

“It seems that their [PTI’s] politics is all about insulting political leaders with people like Sher Afzal,” Ghauri continued.

“People like Sher Afzal put the final nail in the coffin of the PTI.”

He then said that the “failed rally” had probably become the center of attention of the media and people by chanting such slogans.

Recalling how the JUI-F played a key role in ousting the PTI from power in April 2022, Ghauri warned that if its leaders did not control their words, they would not even be able to remain in opposition.

