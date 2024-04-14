Siddaramaiah: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Mysuru, Siddaramaiah asks him to explain his contribution to the city





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mysuru and Mangaluru on April 14 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asked the former to explain what he had done for Karnataka. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Let him (Modi) come (to Mysore). We have no objection if Modi comes and goes because he is the Prime Minister. “Let him (Modi) do (election campaigning), but he should explain what he has done for the people of Karnataka and fight against unemployment, injustice towards Karnataka in terms of fiscal decentralization and lack of compensation granted to the State to alleviate drought.” Later, addressing a public gathering during a roadshow titled 'Janadhwani Yatra' in Mysuru, the chief minister lashed out at the Prime Minister and questioned him on his promise to bring back the money black hidden abroad, to double the income of farmers and to create two million jobs. per year and reducing the price of diesel, gasoline, gas and fertilizers.

“Indians have been constantly misled and deceived through many lies. Would you mind voting for someone who has been cheating you for 10 years,” the chief minister asked the crowd. Highlighting the contributions made by the Congress to the development of Mysore city, he said every intelligent person in the city knows who built Jayadeva Hospital, Women and Children's Hospital, schools and hostels. Siddaramaiah said the BJP also had an opportunity to do as much work as the Congress because people were giving them a chance, which they missed. He asked people to vote for Congress candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency M Lakshmana, who will have a direct fight with BJP candidate and scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. “The people of Mysore-Kodagu gave an opportunity to the BJP by electing MLAs and MLAs, but no one, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, did any work for the development of the constituency. Now, they just change candidates and ask for votes,” Siddaramaiah alleged. He wondered how Modi would face the voters since he had done nothing for Mysuru. “Modi will visit Mysore tomorrow. With what face will he seek votes? Let Modi and his MLAs show what they have done for Mysore. After lying for 10 years, with what face will Modi go- he in the state?” » asked the chief minister. Karnataka will go to polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the south of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the north will vote in the second phase on May 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/lok-sabha/karnataka/ahead-of-pm-modis-mysuru-visit-siddaramaiah-asks-him-to-explain-his-contribution-to-city/articleshow/109273834.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos