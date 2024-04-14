Here are the main foreign news at 5 p.m.





FGN27 AMERICAN-INDIAN SPACE TOURIST-LD*Gopi Thotakura to become first Indian space touristWashington: Gopi Thotakura, entrepreneur and pilot, is set to become the first Indian to venture into space as a tourist on Blue Origins NS – from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. 25 missions. *

FGN9 PAK-OPPOSITION* Pakistan's opposition alliance will launch a national campaign against the Islamabad government: the party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, under the aegis of a grand opposition alliance, announced on Saturday a national movement against allegations of fraud in the February 8 elections and the government established by falsifying the mandate. By Sajjad Hussain*

FGN7 PAK-MILITANTS*Militants kidnap, kill 11 people in Pakistan's Balochistan provinceKarachi: At least 11 people, including nine bus passengers, were killed by unknown militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said on Saturday. authorities. *

FGN30 MIDEAST-4THLD TENSIONS* Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize container ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with WestDubai: Commandos of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards rappel from helicopter on an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel on Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks between the two countries. (PA) *

FGN31 AUS-7THLD 6 people stabbed to death at Sydney mall, suspect fatally shotSydney: A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney mall on Saturday before being fatally shot, police said . Eight people, including a 9-month-old child, were injured in the attack. (PA)

FGN4 US-LD KWATRA* Foreign Minister Kwatra meets with senior US officials, reviews progress of global strategic partnershipWashington: Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra met with several senior US officials, including Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, to undertake a detailed review of progress on further consolidating bilateral strategic ties and discussed their joint efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K JhaRUP

