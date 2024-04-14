Amit Shah – Kashmir Reader





Jaipur: The BJP will not end reservations and will not allow anyone to do so, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, accusing the Congress of propagating a misconception that the ruling party wants to abolish quotas for Dalits, tribals and backward people.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi himself is the biggest supporter of reservations,” Shah said at an election rally in Harsoli in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

He alleged that the Congress was “anti-OBC” and had kept key reports on the reservation issue cold.

“I want to make one thing clear. The Congress party is spreading the misconception, especially among Dalits and tribal brothers, that the BJP will abolish reservations.

“Listen to me carefully. Whether it is reservation for Dalits, tribals or backward classes, the BJP supports it. We will not end reservation and will not allow anyone to do so,” he said at the rally in support of Alwar Lok Sabha candidate Bhupender Yadav.

Shah's assertion comes in the backdrop of the Congress's election manifesto promise to bring a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The Congress also said a caste census would be undertaken if elected.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress had been doing injustice to the backward classes for years.

“He maintained the suppression of the Kaka Kalelkar report, as well as the Mandal Commission report. Modi came and worked to give constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission.

“Modi has done the work of giving 27 per cent reservation to the OBC community in all recruitments at the Centre,” Shah said.

The former BJP leader said the Prime Minister and 27 Union ministers were from the OBC community.

He sought people's votes saying Modi had accomplished many “seemingly impossible” tasks during the 10 years of his government.

“Modi ji must become Prime Minister for the third time. …In ten years, Modi ji has done many things that seemed impossible. Modi ji has a record of 10 years and has been planning for 25 years,” he said:

Targeting the Congress on the Ram Temple issue, Shah said, “For 70 years, the Congress party kept delaying the construction of the Ram Temple, diverting it, blocking it. »

“On April 17, for the first time after 500 years, Ramlala will celebrate her birthday in the grand Ram Navami temple. It’s a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

He said Congress had clung to Article 370 for so many years in its greed for vote bank.

“Modi ji abolished Article 370 in one go on August 5, 2019 and hoisted the tricolor in Kashmir,” he said.

Regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), he said, “The ERCP is going to be completed soon, it is a guarantee of the Modi government. »

Shah said the BJP government in Rajasthan has been working hard to ensure safety of women and end appeasement.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “Modi ji says 'save his daughter – educate his daughter' while the Congress says 'save his son – make him Prime Minister.'

“Sonia ji's entire focus is on Rahul's appointment as Prime Minister and not on your sons and daughters. This Rahul Baba is a vehicle which was launched 20 times but the launch failed every time,” he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 seats: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will take place in 13 seats: Tonk, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar.

