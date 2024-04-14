Trump doubles down on efforts to return Pennsylvania to GOP victory





Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Trump won Lackawanna County in 2016.

Former President Trump is stepping up his efforts to win back Pennsylvania with visits to critical areas of the state on Saturday.

This is part of an aggressive campaign by the former president to make inroads into the battleground area, which is considered President Biden's playground.

Pennsylvania is the largest swing state on the map, with 19 Electoral College votes. If Trump manages to seize it in November, it could significantly narrow Biden's path to victory.

Trump will hold a rally in the Lehigh Valley area on Saturday after attending a fundraiser in Bucks County, outside Philadelphia.

It will be one of many visits, said David Urban, who was a senior adviser to the 2016 Trump campaign and played a role in campaign efforts to flip the state that same year.

If you look at 16 and 20 and how many visits have been made, there will be that many and even more, he added.

But Democrats have had major successes in the state lately, with Biden flipping it in 2020 and Pennsylvania Democrats notching up-and-down victories in 2022. And polls show Biden has an advantage. The Hills Decision Desk headquarters average shows Biden narrowly leading Trump 46.5% to 45.9%.

Both parties are also closely watching a number of down-ballot races in the state, including a high-profile Senate race and a few competitive House races. Trump's Lehigh Valley stop notably overlaps with Pennsylvania's highly competitive Seventh Congressional District, currently held by incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pennsylvania).

Republicans say the national environment benefits them in Pennsylvania, specifically highlighting what they see as Biden's weaknesses on the economy and immigration. Republicans also point to what they see as a voter registration advantage in the state.

I'm very optimistic about the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, said Charlie Gerow, a Pennsylvania-based Republican strategist and former gubernatorial candidate.

Republicans have managed to significantly reduce Democratic registration numbers in Pennsylvania, he said.

Pennsylvania Department of State data as of April 10 showed 25,593 Republicans were automatically registered in the state, while 22,528 Democrats were registered. Voters registered as others numbered 22,822.

Republicans say Trump will have to replicate his 2016 strategy to some extent, increasing turnout in the state's red enclaves, while tempering Biden's support in areas more favorable to him, like the Philadelphia suburbs. .

If you go back and look at 16, Trump achieved historic margins in many countries. Eighty percent in some of those counties where McCain, Romney and Bush were getting 60 percent, Urban said.

Lackawanna County is expected to once again become one of the most policed ​​counties in Pennsylvania.

Biden will travel to the county seat and his hometown, Scranton, on Tuesday to deliver an economic speech. This visit underlines the president's desire to preserve the state.

From the State of the Union until the next day he was in Delaware County and since then the mood has been very good, said a Democratic member from Pennsylvania. As people start to pay attention to the election, Biden is doing better because his policies are very popular. We just need to tell people about it.

Elections are choices and the more voters view this as a choice, the better Biden does, because like [Biden] said Compare me to the Almighty, not the alternative, the agent added.

In addition to touting Biden's legislative accomplishments, like the bipartisan infrastructure package, Pennsylvania Democrats are also signaling they plan to tie Trump to the anti-abortion movement and reiterate his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen .

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) echoed that strategy in a statement released to the Biden campaign ahead of Trump's visit Saturday.

This weekend, Donald Trump is coming to our Commonwealth to continue pushing his extreme agenda to control women's bodies and strip Pennsylvanians of freedoms, the governor said.

He then accused Trump of waging a campaign of vengeance and retaliation and of doubling down on the same election lies that inspired a mob to attack the Capitol, putting our very democracy at risk.

But Republicans aren't as confident that their campaign on those two issues will work in the state, especially amid the inflation problems seen across the country.

I don't feel like democracy is on the ballot, Urban said. I think when people are afraid they won't be able to stock up on gas or take their kids on vacation this summer, I'm not sure democracy really matters. It's a concept. It's a fuzzy concept, but I can't pay my bills. This is not a vague concept.

While some Republicans have said abortion is well-established law in Pennsylvania, others have noted that there is some vulnerability on the issue, particularly in the state's suburban enclaves.

It's a rallying cry to get out the Democratic vote for sure and Republicans need to find a better way to get it across, said Vince Galko, a Republican strategist based in Pennsylvania, adding that there are many other issues that affect us all. day and the Democrats have no answer to give them.

Another factor in the election could be third-party candidates, particularly if Robert F. Kennedy manages to run for office in Pennsylvania. Many Democrats and Republicans believe that in 2016, Green Party candidate Jill Stein took votes away from Hillary Clinton in swing states like Pennsylvania, in part propelling Trump to victory.

Stein is again running for the Green Party nomination, but strategists in both parties say Kennedy, given his national identity and support, could embarrass Biden in a state like Pennsylvania.

If Kennedy is on the ballot, he will perform very well in the state, Galko said. He may be the spoiler in this matter for Biden. Whether it reaches two, three, four, five or six percent, I don't know, but it could make a huge difference in the vote.

While Republicans say they are happy with their prospects in the state heading into November, they caution that the state should not be taken for granted.

I still believe it will be a relatively close race in Pennsylvania, Gerow said. Republicans do not win the presidential elections in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump was one of the very few in my lifetime to win the state.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4591371-trump-boosting-efforts-to-wrest-pennsylvania-back-to-gop-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos