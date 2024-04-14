Implicitly, Hotman Paris admits that President Joko Widodo's extension of social assistance is illegal: Can Gibran be disqualified?

By: Anthony Budiawan

Director General PEPS (Political Economy and Political Studies)

Open response to Hotman Paris.

On April 1, 2024, I appeared before the Constitutional Court as an economic expert during the hearing on the dispute over the results of the 2024 general elections.

I convey the expert's opinion that: The extension of the provision of social assistance until June 2024, was decided unilaterally by President Joko Widodo without the approval of the House of Representatives, violates the Constitution and a number of laws.

This notice is accompanied by very comprehensive reasons, which laws and articles have been violated, what are the reasons and what are the legal consequences.

During the question and answer session, two renowned lawyers, Yusril and Hotman Paris, asked questions.

At that time, I answered Hotman Paris' question: it was not my authority, but the authority of the judges of the Constitutional Court, I therefore left it to the college of judges of the Constitutional Court to decide 'answer to.

In my heart, I laughed at the ill-intentioned questions, the trick questions, or the stupid questions.

Hotman asked: Assuming that everything the expert says is true, that President Jokowi violated the constitution, violated the law, committed corruption and nepotism as stated, do you think that the expert, the Court Constitutional law can annul the results of the presidential election, considering that the President is not the party in charge of the dispute?

This means that what is being sued (dispute) is the KPU which won the Prabowo-Gibran candidate duo as a related party. Could President Joko Widodo's violation of the law, as a non-litigation party, have an impact on overturning the KPU decision?

This question is interesting to explore further.

First, like Yusril, Hotman did not deny the evidence I presented that President Joko Widodo violated the law (the Constitution and a number of laws) regarding the extension of social assistance until June 2024. This is a very important point.

Second, the statement that you think what the expert said is correct indicates that Hotman agrees with me. At least you can't deny the facts I stated. It seems that Hotman is only worried that President Joko Widodo's violation of the law may overturn the KPU's decision. Therefore, he asked me what I thought about it.

This question was a trick question, a stupid question, so he insisted to the judge that I answer.

What he wants is for me to answer yes or no, and for the Constitutional Court to overturn the KPU's decision.

The trap is this.

If I answer yes, I exceed the authority of the judges of the Constitutional Court. Of course, this response could backfire on the legal team that brought me in. My answer will then be followed by a follow-up question, what is the reason. I will then be trapped in legal arguments that are beyond my jurisdiction.

On the other hand, if I answer no, then this answer will be used against my own opinion, so all the material I present will be useless, because it cannot be used to overturn the KPU's decision. Apart from that, my response will also exceed the authority of the judges of the Constitutional Court.

Therefore, I will only respond briefly that I am not authorized to give an opinion on whether or not the Constitutional Court can overturn the KPU's decision. Because all of this falls within the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court, only the Constitutional Court has the right to respond and rule.

Once again, Hotman's question implies that he is not denying the evidence I have presented that providing welfare until June 2024 violates the Constitution and a number of laws.

However, Hotman apparently is not interested or cares about Joko Widodo's violations of the law. It's none of his business.

What interests him as a lawyer is only to win the conflict of the 2024 presidential election for the candidate couple Prabowo-Gibran.

Finally, the public wants to ask Hotman, what is his opinion, whether the provision of social assistance by President Joko Widodo violates the Constitution and the law, and whether it is proven that the provision of social assistance is at the Gibran's benefit, so it is proven that she is There is nepotism, does Hotman think Gibran's victory is valid? Or should Gibran be disqualified?

