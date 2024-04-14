North Korea leader's meeting with top Chinese lawmaker raises possibility of Kim-Xi summit





Kim Jong-un's trip to China could take place later this year, experts say By Kwak Yeon-soo North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting last week with Chinese No. 3 Zhao Leji in Pyongyang suggests a deepening of bilateral ties, analysts said on Sunday, raising speculation that Kim may be preparing for a possible meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. On Saturday, Kim met with Zhao, China's top lawmaker who led a delegation of senior officials to North Korea on a three-day trip as this year marks the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. “Zhao's visit to Pyongyang is significant because it demonstrates the invincibility of the friendship between the DPRK and China and further develops the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as required by the times” , Kim said, quoted by the North's official spokesperson. Korean Central News Agency, Saturday. The DPRK represents North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Kim's meeting with Zhao raised the possibility that discussions regarding a possible visit by Kim to China are underway. Kim and Xi have not met since the latter's last visit to Pyongyang in 2019. Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Zhao's visit was not only a symbol of friendship and strengthening diplomatic ties, but also reiterated their solidarity against U.S. influence In the region. “Zhao is the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Pyongyang since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020,” Hong said. “There could be a possible meeting between Kim and Xi after the latter's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May and after Putin's visit to North Korea.” Putin, who met with Kim in Russia last year, is expected to make a reciprocal visit to North Korea this year as part of growing military cooperation between the two countries. Hong added that Pyongyang and Beijing are ready to promote stronger relations amid growing security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan. “China wants to show that it still has influence over North Korea and North Korea wants to strengthen its ties with China to safeguard its interests. They share the same goal: to attract the attention of the United States before its elections,” he said. Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University, said the in-person meeting with Zhao could be seen as a preparatory meeting for Kim's future visit to Beijing. “The two countries are intensifying their high-level exchanges and strengthening their strategic coordination, but in a more discreet manner than in Pyongyang-Moscow relations. It seems likely that North Korean leader Kim may visit China later this year,” Lim said. The professor added that it is possible that the two countries will discuss ways to deepen security cooperation in the region. “It is possible that North Korea and China will discuss strengthening security ties as they seek to thwart trilateral security cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan,” he said. he declared. However, some observers have expressed doubts about whether a Kim-Xi summit would take place. “Had he considered holding a summit with Kim, Xi could have sent other senior officials, such as China's top diplomat Wang Yi. The dispatch of Chinese official No. 3 suggests that he sent Zhao to meet Kim rather than himself to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at the Ewha Women's University.

